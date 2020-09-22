SI.com
InsideThePinstripes
HomeNews
Search

Domingo Germán Won't Return to Yankees Until 2021

Max Goodman

Domingo Germán won't rejoin the Yankees until next season, manager Aaron Boone revealed on Monday afternoon.

Germán is in the process of serving the final 63 games of his 81-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy dating back to last fall. 

Although he will be eligible to return to the big-league club shortly after the playoffs begin, Boone confirmed that Germán isn't going to be a part of the Yankees' postseason plans.

"He hasn't gotten to work out with us or throw with us so to be able to ramp him up and put him in this kind of situation, I don't think is really fair to anyone," Boone said.

Germán was in the news in July when he shared a cryptic social media post alluding to a sudden retirement. The next day, the 28-year-old walked back on his retirement claims, promptly apologizing to the Yankees organization.

READ: After Celebrating a Playoff Berth, Yankees Recognize 'The Job's Not Finished'

Last season, Germán was one of the Bombers' best starting pitchers. The right-hander led the Yankees' pitching staff with 18 wins while posting a 4.03 ERA over 27 appearances. It was the third season of the 28-year-old's career and first time tossing more than 100 innings in a single season (143).

Next season, New York's rotation could have quite a different look to it. Beyond the return of Germán, both veterans Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton are up for free agency after this season, Luis Severino is set to return from season-ending Tommy John surgery and a combination of rookies Deivi García, Mike King and Clarke Schmidt could earn a full-time spot on the staff.

READ: Aroldis Chapman's Suspension Appeal Delayed Until Next Year

Factor in ace Gerrit Cole and southpaw Jordan Montgomery and Boone has to feel good about who the Yankees have on the mound going forward. In the skippers eyes, Germán will play a "significant" role.

"We look forward to Domingo being hopefully a really significant part of our team again heading into next year," Boone said.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

After Celebrating a Playoff Berth, Yankees Recognize 'The Job's Not Finished'

The New York Yankees clinched a berth to the MLB postseason over the weekend, celebrating with champagne, but the goal remains to win a World Series

Max Goodman

Red Sox Fan Sneaks into Fenway Park During Yankees Game, Turns into 'Scary Situation'

A fan snuck into Fenway Park, yelling at players and hanging from a camera well next to the Green Monster during the Yankees-Red Sox game on Sunday.

Max Goodman

by

NDEDDY47

Aroldis Chapman's Suspension Appeal Delayed Until Next Year

New York Yankees' closer Aroldis Chapman recently appealed his three-game suspension given by MLB. The hearing for his appeal has been delayed until next year

Max Goodman

Yankees Fall to Red Sox For First Time in Over a Year, Snapping Historic Streak

The New York Yankees fell to the Red Sox on Sunday at Fenway Park, the first loss against Boston in over a year, ending a franchise record tying winning streak

Max Goodman

Yankees Tie Franchise Record With 12th Straight Win Over Red Sox

The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night tying a franchise record with 12 wins in a row against their American League East division rival

Max Goodman

Yankees' Catcher Gary Sánchez Shows That He's Moved Past His 'Bad Funk' on Offense

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez hit a game tying home run on Friday night against the Red Sox and has shown he is breaking out of his season-long slump

Max Goodman

Giancarlo Stanton's Hard Work Begins to Pay Off With First Four-Hit Game Since '18

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton had four hits and homer in his second game back from injured list in blowout win over the Toronto Blue Jays

Max Goodman

Yankees Tie MLB Record With Five-Home Run Inning, Win Eighth Straight

The New York Yankees hit five home runs in the fourth inning on Thursday against the Blue Jays, tying a Major League record and setting a franchise record.

Max Goodman

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Continues To Do the Unthinkable at the Plate in Pinstripes

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu hit a home run on a 48 mph pitch on Tuesday and has done the unthinkable at the plate this season at Yankee Stadium in pinstripes

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole on 100th Career Win: 'Thankful To Be Able To Do It In a Yankees Uniform'

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole reached 100 wins on Wednesday night, shutting down the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium with Kyle Higashioka catching

Max Goodman