Domingo Germán Won't Return to Yankees Until 2021

Domingo Germán won't rejoin the Yankees until next season, manager Aaron Boone revealed on Monday afternoon.

Germán is in the process of serving the final 63 games of his 81-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy dating back to last fall.

Although he will be eligible to return to the big-league club shortly after the playoffs begin, Boone confirmed that Germán isn't going to be a part of the Yankees' postseason plans.

"He hasn't gotten to work out with us or throw with us so to be able to ramp him up and put him in this kind of situation, I don't think is really fair to anyone," Boone said.

Germán was in the news in July when he shared a cryptic social media post alluding to a sudden retirement. The next day, the 28-year-old walked back on his retirement claims, promptly apologizing to the Yankees organization.

READ: After Celebrating a Playoff Berth, Yankees Recognize 'The Job's Not Finished'

Last season, Germán was one of the Bombers' best starting pitchers. The right-hander led the Yankees' pitching staff with 18 wins while posting a 4.03 ERA over 27 appearances. It was the third season of the 28-year-old's career and first time tossing more than 100 innings in a single season (143).

Next season, New York's rotation could have quite a different look to it. Beyond the return of Germán, both veterans Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton are up for free agency after this season, Luis Severino is set to return from season-ending Tommy John surgery and a combination of rookies Deivi García, Mike King and Clarke Schmidt could earn a full-time spot on the staff.

READ: Aroldis Chapman's Suspension Appeal Delayed Until Next Year

Factor in ace Gerrit Cole and southpaw Jordan Montgomery and Boone has to feel good about who the Yankees have on the mound going forward. In the skippers eyes, Germán will play a "significant" role.

"We look forward to Domingo being hopefully a really significant part of our team again heading into next year," Boone said.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees