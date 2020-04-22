InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Dr. Anthony Fauci Provides Discouraging Update on When Major League Baseball Will Return to Normalcy

Max Goodman

If you ask Dr. Anthony Fauci, baseball in its traditional form won't be returning any time soon.

Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed that he simply can't envision a scenario where fans flock to the ballpark to watch a Major League Baseball game this summer.

"I cannot see a return this year to what we consider normal," he told Jack Curry of YES Network in a digital interview on Monday.

This sobering update is certainly discouraging news for the optimists that have remained hopeful for baseball's return in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. There is, however, still some hope. Fauci confirmed that he believes the MLB season could still be played in 2020, so long as the league accommodates to social distancing practices and takes necessary precautions.

Within Fauci's comprehensive interpretation of this unprecedented situation, he believes it is "possible" and "reasonable" for some of the proposed plans – with players isolating in one city or games played in stadiums without fans – to come to fruition.

"You could either have a situation where you get the group of players, you put them in a few cities and make sure they're not infected, you test them so they don't infect each other, and you have baseball in – as much as it's tough to say – in a spectator-less environment," Dr. Fauci explained. "[Then] you have people playing in an environment in which people can watch on television. The revenue is not going to be the same as when you have a packed stadium ... but I think having them play on television is certainly better than nothing."

Major League Baseball has reportedly discussed a handful of different blueprints recently that would fall within these coronavirus-induced constraints.

The proposed "Arizona Plan" would relocate all 30 big-league teams to Arizona where all games would take place in Cactus League venues, as well as the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field. Players, coaches and all staff would be tested prior to conception to ensure the virus doesn't infiltrate the baseball community and isolation will be maintained throughout the entire operation. 

READ: What are Yankees' players saying about the proposed 'Arizona Plan'?

Additionally, MLB could be open to a realignment of divisions, playing the course of this season within the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues. That would allow teams to have some familiarity, returning to each organization's spring complex and facing teams in close proximity to still limit travel.

Although it's impossible to predict, Fauci said depending on how the virus continues to spread nationwide, there could be certain scenarios where some fans are permitted entry into stadiums. Nonetheless, it would be far from what we're all accustomed to.

"Another version of that is to limit the amount of people in a stadium and make sure you seat them in a way where they are really quite separated and maybe even wearing facial covers," he told Curry in the YES Network exclusive. "People look at that and say, 'what are you crazy?' To me, it's better than no baseball at all, that's the point."

In all likelihood, in Fauci's eyes, a return to normalcy for sporting events isn't going to be in "just a few months." He expects this gradual process to extend into next fall and winter. 

Even in a situation where much of the concerns regarding contracting the virus have been quelled, Fauci said physical separation and protective masks will still be a must. In other words, baseball's best chance to return is strictly to be watched remotely.

"It's going to be the virus that determines what the timetable is," Fauci said. "You don't pack a stadium. I think quite likely – although it's always dangerous to predict – I think it's more likely that you're going to have a television baseball than a spectator baseball."

Watch the entirety of Jack Curry's conversation with Dr. Fauci, touching on coronavirus-related topics in addition to his unwavering baseball fandom on the YES Network's Youtube channel by clicking here.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Yankees Guarantee Salaries for Baseball Operations Employees Through May Amid COVID-19 Shutdown

The New York Yankees are the latest MLB team to guarantee salaries and benefits to its baseball operations staff through May 31 despite financial crisis created by coronavirus pandemic

Max Goodman

How Yankees Would Fare in MLB's Proposed 'Arizona Plan'

If Major League Baseball elects to enact the 'Arizona Plan,' playing a shortened season with all teams in Arizona, here's why the New York Yankees are equipped to be successful

Max Goodman

Yankees' Milestones That Will Be Delayed With No MLB in 2020

Read for some of the milestones that Yankees' stars like Aroldis Chapman, Gleyber Torres and Gerrit Cole will need to wait another year for if the 2020 MLB season is canceled due to the coronavirus

Max Goodman

What Yankees Players Are Saying About MLB's Proposed 'Arizona Plan' During COVID-19 Pandemic

Kyle Higashioka and Jordan Montgomery are among the Yankees to reveal their take on MLB's proposed 'Arizona Plan' in the last few weeks. Here's what New York's players think of it.

Max Goodman

Best in New York Yankees Franchise History to Ever Wear No. 23, Like Michael Jordan

In honor of ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary, 'The Last Dance,' look back at the best in New York Yankees franchise history to don the number 23 in pinstripes.

Max Goodman

Derek Jeter Donates Yankees Memorabilia to Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief in 'ALL IN Challenge'

Former Yankees' shortstop Derek Jeter has accepted the ALL IN Challenge and donated a prized possession to raise money for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic

Max Goodman

by

YANKEESFAN

New York Yankees All-Time Team Awarded Top Seed in 'MLB Dream Bracket'

In the 'MLB Dream Bracket' tournament, simulating matchups between all-time lineups from each team, the Yankees have the top seed in the American League. Check out their lineup and who they'll face

Max Goodman

Yankees' Tommy Kahnle Bounces Back in Second Slate of 'MLB The Show Players League' Games

After a cold, winless start in the 'MLB the Show Players League,' New York Yankees' reliever Tommy Kahnle bounced back on Thursday. Read for an update on where the right-hander sits in the tournament's standings

Max Goodman

Take a Look at Gerrit Cole's New $5.6 Million Mansion

Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy recently purchased a mansion in Greenwich, Conn., for $5.6 million. Take a look at their new estate with these photos from Realtor.com

Max Goodman

How Yankees' Schedule Would Look in Sports Illustrated's Proposed 43-Game Season, Expanded Postseason Format

Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci wrote about a proposed 43-game season one week ago. Here's how the New York Yankees' schedule would look within this 2020 MLB blueprint.

Max Goodman