Lifelong Yankees Fan Dr. Anthony Fauci Reminisces About Growing Up in Brooklyn, New York's Oldest Baseball Rivalry

Max Goodman

One of the nation's top experts on the novel coronavirus is also a lifelong Yankees fan.

Dr. Anthony Fauci – Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top advisor to the White House amid the COVID-19 pandemic – revealed on Monday that he's been rooting for the Bronx Bombers since he was a kid growing up in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.

"People who don't come from the New York area, at least are not old like I am and come from the New York area, don't realize that back then about half the people in Brooklyn were Yankees fans and there was a wonderful competitiveness and rivalry between the friends who were Dodgers fans versus Yankees fans," Fauci told Jack Curry of YES Network in an exclusive digital interview.  

The 79-year-old immunologist may have devoted his life to the study of dangerous diseases, but he'll never forget following his favorite team in New York and debating with friends why those on the Yankees were better than the Brooklyn Dodgers' stars. 

"We had a whole culture," he explained, looking back half a century ago in his mind. "It was Duke Snyder versus Mickey Mantle. Yogi Berra versus Roy Campanella. Pee-Wee Reese versus Phil Rizzuto. We used to follow their batting averages that I could tell you on any given day in elementary school exactly what the point up or down in Yogi Berra's average was, or Mickey Mantle or anybody."

READ: Berra, DiMaggio, Mantle, Ruth and more headline stacked all-time Yankees lineup in 'MLB Dream Bracket'

Fauci was just eight years old when the Yankees won their first of five consecutive World Series titles, a period beginning in the fall of 1949. Asked what it was like to grow up as a fan of such a dominant franchise, Fauci admitted his Yankees spoiled him just a bit early on.

"I had a misperception," Fauci admitted to Curry, beaming. "Being a Yankee fan, I thought it's natural for your team to win every year. And then it became clear that that's not the case."

Still a fan of Major League Baseball to this day, Fauci explained that he'll attend about 10 Washington Nationals games each season, watching 50-plus contests on television. For someone working 20-hour days during these unprecedented times, Fauci understands the healing power that baseball can have – it's even something he's relied on and utilized in the past.

"I'm a very strong baseball fan," he explained. "I just love the rhythm of the game. It soothes me. When I'm really stressed, I go to the [Nationals Park] and sit down and just watch Max [Scherzer] and [Stephen Strasburg] and the others, it makes me really feel good." 

In his conversation with Curry, Fauci reluctantly delivered a discouraging update regarding when baseball will be able to return to normalcy. 

He explained that even if the virus is contained, and its ability to spread at a rampant pace eliminated, professional sports will still need to take precautionary measures and adjust to an ever-changing situation. That includes social distancing, protective masks and in all likelihood, spectator-less games (should games be able to return in the first place).

READ: How would the Yankees fare in the proposed 'Arizona Plan'?

Like any other baseball fan, however, Fauci is eager for the time and place when baseball is able to come back. There's just something about a baseball game, he spelled out, that can take your mind off the responsibilities of daily life. 

"There's something about walking into the stadium with the neatly manicured grass and everything perfect out there and just sitting down and getting a hot dog and a beer and just getting into the rhythm of the game," he described, allowing a smile to creep onto his face. "And then there's the excitement. It goes from nothing happening to all of a sudden an explosion so you have sitting there, relaxing getting into the groove and then all of a sudden there's massive excitement. So to me there's almost very few things as good as that." 

Watch the entirety of Jack Curry's conversation with Dr. Fauci, touching on a multitude of coronavirus-related topics on the YES Network's Youtube channel by clicking here.

