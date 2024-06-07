Elite Veteran Closer Seen as Trade Candidate; Could Yankees Land Star Reliever at Deadline?
The New York Yankees have shown little-to-no weakness so far this season, but they will be looking to get even stronger at the trade deadline.
A realistic route vice president and general manager Brian Cashman can take to boost the team would be upgrading the Yankee bullpen.
One name who could be available, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, is Boston Red Sox veteran closer Kenley Jansen, who is having a strong campaign.
"The borderline Hall of Famer surely wants to be on a contender. A Dodgers return makes sense. Chances to be dealt: Average," Heyman wrote in The Post.
Now, a Dodgers reunion makes sense for Jansen, but don't rule out the Yankees, as they just swung a trade with their hated American League East rivals in the offseason for outfielder Alex Verdugo.
Jansen, 36, is pitching on the final year of his deal with the Red Sox, and is performing well with a 2.89 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, 24 strikeouts and nine saves in 18.2 innings (19 appearances).
The Red Sox currently sit in third-place in the American League East with a 32-31 record. If they don't improve their play from now until July 30, it is fair to assume that they will sell-off veterans on expiring deals such as Jansen.
The Yankees' bullpen has a 2.90 ERA this season, which is ranked second in baseball behind the Cleveland Guardians.
Closer Clay Holmes, whose deal is also up after the year, has produced a sparkling 1.18 ERA and 18 saves in 28 appearances. However, the Yankees can form an elite 1-2 punch in the eighth and ninth inning if they were to acquire a reliever of Jansen's caliber. This would certainly help in October.