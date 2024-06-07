Inside The Pinstripes

Elite Veteran Closer Seen as Trade Candidate; Could Yankees Land Star Reliever at Deadline?

The New York Yankees have a strong bullpen that can become even scarier if they land a top late-inning reliever at the trade deadline. This veteran would be a supreme option to join the pinstripes.

Pat Ragazzo

May 26, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) is congratulated by catcher Reese McGuire (3) after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
May 26, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) is congratulated by catcher Reese McGuire (3) after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Yankees have shown little-to-no weakness so far this season, but they will be looking to get even stronger at the trade deadline.

A realistic route vice president and general manager Brian Cashman can take to boost the team would be upgrading the Yankee bullpen.

One name who could be available, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, is Boston Red Sox veteran closer Kenley Jansen, who is having a strong campaign.

"The borderline Hall of Famer surely wants to be on a contender. A Dodgers return makes sense. Chances to be dealt: Average," Heyman wrote in The Post.

Now, a Dodgers reunion makes sense for Jansen, but don't rule out the Yankees, as they just swung a trade with their hated American League East rivals in the offseason for outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Jansen, 36, is pitching on the final year of his deal with the Red Sox, and is performing well with a 2.89 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, 24 strikeouts and nine saves in 18.2 innings (19 appearances).

The Red Sox currently sit in third-place in the American League East with a 32-31 record. If they don't improve their play from now until July 30, it is fair to assume that they will sell-off veterans on expiring deals such as Jansen.

The Yankees' bullpen has a 2.90 ERA this season, which is ranked second in baseball behind the Cleveland Guardians.

Closer Clay Holmes, whose deal is also up after the year, has produced a sparkling 1.18 ERA and 18 saves in 28 appearances. However, the Yankees can form an elite 1-2 punch in the eighth and ninth inning if they were to acquire a reliever of Jansen's caliber. This would certainly help in October.

Published
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: SNY, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.

Home/News