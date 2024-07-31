Ex-Blue Jays All-Star Somehow Is Available; Should Yankees Take Flier?
The New York Yankees accomplished pretty much everything they hoped to do ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
New York entered the deadline needing an offensive spark and definitely got on by landing Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a trade with the Miami Marlins. The Yankees also added some firepower to the bullpen as well by acquiring Mark Leiter Jr. and Enyel De Los Santos.
The Yankees had a solid trade deadline for sure. While this is the case, many expected the Yankees to add some depth at first base. Ben Rice has done a solid job manning the position in Anthony Rizzo's absence but New York still hasn't gotten the offensive production out of the spot as it hoped.
The trade deadline now is behind us but there still is a player out there who could be worth taking a flier on. Former San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Brandon Belt somehow still is a free agent despite a solid 2023 season and could be a candidate for a minor league deal with an eventual call-up if he can perform in the minors.
Belt is a 13-year big league veteran and slashed .254/.369/.490 last season with 19 home runs and 43 RBIs in just 103 games played. That type of production right there immediately would be an upgrade for the Yankees at an extremely low cost.
The two-time World Series champion hasn't played in a big league game yet this season so it's unclear how he would do, but he could be worth a minor league deal to see if he has anything left in the tank.
