Ex-Dodgers All-Star Has 'Medium' Chance Of Trade With Yankees Making Sense
The New York Yankees should be considering all options to improve the starting rotation with a deep playoff run seen as a real possibility.
New York has struggled lately but that doesn't take away from the fact that the Yankees are one of the top contenders to take home a World Series title this season.
The Yankees have talent all throughout the roster and are a solid trade deadline away from changing the perception around the team again. New York's recent struggles have made people question the team, but if it could add another starter at the deadline, it could help change that.
New York has been linked to a handful of players including Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Anderson. He could be one of the top starters available this summer and the New York Post's Jon Heyman called his chances of being moved at the deadline as "medium."
"He’s among leaders in WAR in the second year of a three-year, $40 million deal," Heyman said. "Trade chances: Medium."
The former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star will be a hot commodity on the trade market and has been mentioned as an option for the Yankees already this season. Anderson would help down the stretch this season and also the 2025 campaign.
New York needs a boost right now and his 3.03 ERA in 104 innings pitched certainly could be just that. Don't be surprised if chatter about a possible move picks up over the next few weeks.
