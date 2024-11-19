Ex-New York Yankees' Top Prospect Signs Minors Deal With NL Playoff Team
It was not too long ago that there was excitement surrounding the upside of this young pitcher in the New York Yankees' farm system.
But for the second time since departing from the Yankees' organization, former top prospect Deivi Garcia will try to live up to his potential with another club.
As ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan reported, Garcia, a 25-year-old right-hander, has signed a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. The contract also includes an invitation to big-league spring training, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
Garcia was initially called up to make his major league debut with the Yankees during the Covid-shortened 2020 season. It was then that he made a total of six starts in pinstripes, posting a 3-2 record and 3.98 ERA. He also started Game 2 of the ALDS as an opener, notching one inning in the postseason later that year.
In totality, Garcia recorded 48.1 innings (eight starts, 10 appearances) with a 4.84 ERA for the Yankees at the big-league level from 2020-2023 before being claimed off waivers in August of '23 by the Chicago White Sox.
Garcia made only 20 appearances for the lowly White Sox across the past two seasons, producing a 5.40 ERA in this span. Garcia began the 2024 season in Chicago's bullpen, but was designated for assignment after recording an abysmal 7.07 ERA in 14 relief outings. He would spend the remainder of the 2024 season with Triple-A Charlotte before electing free agency this offseason.
Now, the righty will become the next reclamation project for the Brewers, who have a reputation for reviving the careers of young arms.
There was once more hype around Garcia in the Yankees' system as opposed to Luis Gil, who just won the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Award, which was announced on Monday.
That being said, Garcia still has time to get back on track given his age, and could turn things around in Milwaukee by developing into a reliable swing starter or bullpen piece.