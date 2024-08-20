Ex-Yankees, Blue Jays Slugger Lands With NL East Contender, Per Insider
It sounds like one former member of the New York Yankees has found a new home.
Former Yankees utility man Gio Urshela was released on Sunday by the Detroit Tigers but wasn't available for long as he reportedly will be signing with the Atlanta Braves, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
"Gio Urshela, released on Sunday by the Tigers, is closing in on a major league agreement with the Braves, The Post has learned," Sherman said. "Atlanta announced Monday that third baseman Austin Riley would be lost 6-8 weeks with a fractured right hand."
Urshela had the most success of his career as a member of the Yankees but has bounced around throughout his nine-year big league career. He started his career with the Cleveland Guardians and has spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels, and Tigers ever since. He now will get a shot with the Braves down the stretch as they look to make a run at a playoff spot.
The 32-year-old would've made a lot of sense for the Yankees if they wanted to reunite, but he also makes plenty of sense for Atlanta. The Braves have dealt with a surprising amount of injuries throughout the season and recently lost Austin Riley in more unfortunate news.
Urshela certainly will help fill in the holes for the Braves down the stretch. He can play all over the field and likely will do a little bit of everything for the Braves.
