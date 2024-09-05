Inside The Pinstripes

Ex-Yankees’ Controversial Pitcher DFA’d by NL Club

Former New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German's time with the Pittsburgh Pirates has come to an end.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Aug 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Domingo German (0) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly making Domingo German walk the plank.

Per Robert Murray of Fansided, the Pirates designed the former New York Yankees' right-handed pitcher for assignment on Thursday. Thus ends German's tenure in the Steel City after seven appearances, including two starts.

His most recent and final showing came on Wednesday when he was charged with the loss when the Pirates were no-hit by three Chicago Cubs pitchers in a 12-0 defeat at Wrigley Field. German lasted three innings and surrendered six earned runs on nine hits.

German finishes his time with the Bucs' burdened with an ERA of 7.84, a drastic departure from the 1.50 he had in his first four showings (which included six shutout frames in a start on Aug. 21 in Texas).

German' MLB career is best known for its rollercoaster sessions with the Yankees, which included the fourth perfect game in team history last summer in Oakland. His breakout season in 2019 (which saw him post the majors' best winning percentage thanks to an 18-4 record) was marred by a domestic violence investigation that eventually charged him with 81 missed games between the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In six seasons in the Bronx (2017-19, 2021-23), German earned a 31-28 record with a 4.41 ERA. His Yankees tenure ended on the restricted list, as he voluntarily agree to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse. He was officially removed from the 40-man roster in November and cleared waivers shortly after, allowing his brief Pittsburgh tenure to commence.

Geoff Magliocchetti

GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Geoff Magliocchetti is a veteran sportswriter who contributes to a variety of sites on the "On SI" network. In addition to the Yankees/Mets, Geoff also covers the New York Knicks, New York Liberty, and New York Giants and has previously written about the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Staten Island Yankees, and NASCAR.

