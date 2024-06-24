Ex-Yankees Fan-Favorite On Trade Block Could Perfect Option At Deadline
One former member of the New York Yankees likely will find himself playing elsewhere once the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline passes on July 30th.
There are about six weeks to go until the deadline and there will be plenty of movement around the league. The Yankees will be one of the most active teams around the deadline and certainly will look to bolster infield depth.
Former Yankees utility man Gio Urshela currently calls the Detroit Tigers home, but that could change this summer, according to Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"Mark Canha and Gio Urshela won't fetch anywhere near what Flaherty will, but there's surely a market for the expiring veterans who have been marginally better than replacement level this season," Miller said.
If Urshela does end up getting moved, the Yankees should consider a reunion. New York isn't getting much production out of first and third base and Urshela could play either spot. He has appeared in 50 games so far this season and is slashing .265/.305/.337 with two home runs and 20 RBIs.
His production immediately would be an upgrade for the Yankees at this point. New York already has lost Anthony Rizzo to an injury and will be looking. A reunion has been speculated on other occasions and right now seems like the most logical time to do so.
Urshela was with the Yankees from 2019 through 2021 and shined while playing all over the diamond. If the Yankees do not want to make a blockbuster deal involving top prospects, a deal for Urshela could be their best bet.
