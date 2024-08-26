Ex-Yankees Flamethrower Expected To Hit Open Market With Reunion Possible
The New York Yankees could look into a reunion this upcoming offseason.
It's clear that the Yankees will be looking to upgrade the starting rotation and a reunion with an old friend could make a lot of sense. Former Yankees fireballer Nathan Eovaldi currently plays for the Texas Rangers but likely will enter free agency, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Nathan Eovaldi, (Right-handed pitcher), Rangers," Feinsand said. "Remaining contract: 1 year, $20 million. Age at start of 2025 season: 35. If Eovaldi throws 29 more innings this season, he will reach the 300-inning mark since the start of 2023, triggering a $20 million player option for next season.
"The 34-year-old is aiming for his fifth straight year with a sub-4.00 ERA, so even if he throws enough innings to earn the option, it’s no lock that he would take it rather than testing the free-agent market."
Eovaldi spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons as a member of the Yankees. Since then, he has developed into an All-Star and one of the top pitchers in the American League. The 2024 season is shaping up to be his fifth straight campaign with an ERA below 4.00.
If the Yankees could reunite with him in free agency this winter, that could be a perfect option. He won't cost as much as someone like Blake Snell but still could add a dependable arm to the rotation. Plus, he is a big-game pitcher who performs best when the lights are the brightest like the playoffs. He's the type of guy New York needs.
