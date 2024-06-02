Ex-Yankees High-Leverage Reliever Expected To Be Traded; Reunion Makes Sense
One former member of the New York Yankees is expected to be traded over the next few months.
The New York Mets had high expectations heading into the 2024 season and haven't been able to live up to them so far. New York has underperformed and seems to be approaching its second straight trade deadline in which it will be sellers.
The Mets have plenty of intriguing players who could be moved and one player who likely will be dealt is former Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The New York Mets could be the epicenter of the trade deadline with a handful of their prized players expected to be dealt," Nightengale said. "They haven’t begun yet, but will soon shop first baseman Pete Alonso; (designated hitter) J.D. Martinez; starters Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Jose Quintana; relievers Adam Ottavino, Jake Diekman, and Reed Garrett; infielder Jeff McNeil; and outfielders Harrison Bader and Starling Marte."
Ottavino spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Yankees and had a 2.76 ERA in 97 appearances. The Yankees already have been linked to multiple relievers as trade options and Ottavino could make a lot of sense.
He already has shown he can have success as a member of the Yankees and wouldn't cost too much at this point in his career. The Yankees already are one of the best teams in baseball and don't necessarily need to make a big move. Adding around the edges to the bullpen is the most logical move for New York and Ottavino could help.
