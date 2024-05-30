Ex-Yankees Hurler Could Be Traded This Summer; Reunion Makes Perfect Sense
The New York Yankees likely will consider all options as we get closer to the trade deadline.
The deadline is two months away and we should start to see an uptick in rumors and speculation over the next few weeks. New York likely won't make a major splash because it already is one of the top teams in baseball, but it still likely will look for ways to add around the edges and boost depth.
New York's bullpen has been one of the best in baseball this season and currently has the second-best ERA at 2.98. While this is the case, the Yankees have had their depth tested and likely will add at least one more reliever this summer.
There are sure to be some interesting players out there and one who has been mentioned as a trade candidate is New York Mets pitcher Adam Ottavino, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.
"The Mets could be a one-stop shop for contenders for relief pitching. (Jorge Lopez) is playing for $2 million this year; the lefty (Jake Diekman) is making $4 million this year, and his deal with the Mets contains a $1 million buyout of a $4 million team option for 2025; Ottavino is making $4.5 million."
Ottavino could make some sense for the Yankees in a possible deal. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with New York and had success. He logged a 1.90 ERA in 73 appearances in 2019.
The veteran reliever's numbers don't jump off the page this season, but he is a 14-year big league veteran with experience in New York who could help down the stretch.
