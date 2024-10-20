Ex-Yankees Hurler Could Join Cross-Town Rival This Offseason
Jordan Montgomery was drafted in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees. He then worked his way through New York's minor league system before making his MLB debut in 2017.
Montgomery spent the better part of six seasons in the Bronx, amassing a 22-20 record with a respectable 3.94 ERA and 478 strikeouts in 98 appearances for the Yankees before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals on August 2, 2022.
Montgomery spent a season in St. Louis before getting traded to the Texas Rangers at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. He went on to become a postseason hero for Texas that postseason, posting a 3-1 record and 2.90 ERA in 6 appearances for the 2023 World Series champions.
Then the 31-year-old signed a one-year, $25 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks last offseason that includes a $22.5 million player option for 2025 — and produced an abysmal 2024 campaign.
This is a large reason why Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer deemed Montgomery Arizona's most likely trade candidate this offseason in an October 18 article — and considered the Yankees' cross-town rival one of his most likely landing spots.
"The D-backs' $25 million investment in Montgomery yielded a 6.23 ERA this season, so one can hardly blame [Diamondbacks owner Ken] Kendrick for his saltiness. But if the lefty exercises (as he likely will) his $22.5 million option for 2025, the Snakes will have a dilemma on their hands," Rymer wrote.
"Rather than keeping the 31-year-old, the best thing for everyone would be a trade that would give him a fresh start elsewhere. The D-backs would presumably have to eat some of his 2025 salary to facilitate a deal, but likely not the entire sum," Rymer added before listing the New York Mets as one of three likely trade destinations for Montgomery.
The Mets make sense for Montgomery because they could be losing their three best starting pitchers this season — ex-Yankee Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Jose Quintana — to free agency this offseason.
Many believe that Montgomery is poised for a big bounce-back campaign in 2025. Although Yankees fans would probably prefer he not do so for New York's other team.