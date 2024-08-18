Ex-Yankees Hurler Lands With White Sox After Surprisingly Short Stint
One former member of the New York Yankees already has found a new home.
New York was extremely active ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline and made a handful of moves. The Yankees improved the offense by adding Jazz Chisholm Jr. and added some help to the bullpen.
One move didn't necessarily work out for the Yankees, though. New York acquired pitcher Enyel De Los Santos in a trade with the San Diego Padres and recently designated him for assignment after a short stint.
It didn't take long for De Los Santos to find a new opportunity as he was claimed off waivers by the Chicago White Sox, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Leo Morgenstern.
"The White Sox have claimed right-handed pitcher Enyel De Los Santos off of waivers from the Yankees, the team announced," Morgenstern said. "The club also recalled right-hander Gus Varland from Triple-A Charlotte and placed fellow right-hander Steven Wilson on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain.
"In addition, the White Sox transferred righty Mike Clevinger to the 60-day IL. The veteran underwent season-ending neck surgery in July. Transferring Clevinger to the 60-day IL frees up a space for De Los Santos on the 40-man."
De Los Santos appeared in just five games with the Yankees and had a 14.21 ERA over that stretch. He allowed 10 earned runs across just 6 1/3 innings pitched. Hopefully, he can get back on track with Chicago.
