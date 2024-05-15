Ex-Yankees Slugger Mentioned As Trade Candidate; Could New York Reunite?
Over the next few months there is sure going to be plenty of trade rumors swirling around the baseball world.
The trade deadline is over two months away but speculation is already starting to pick up about who could be moved. At this point, there is no way to know for sure who could be traded but multiple players already are being speculated in hypothetical deals.
One player who has been suggested as a possible trade piece ahead of the trade deadline is former New York Yankees slugger Miguel Andújar by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"That doesn’t mean the Athletics won’t be trade players this summer," Feinsand said. "Starting pitchers Ross Stripling and Alex Wood, infielders Aledmys Díaz and J.D. Davis, outfielder Miguel Andújar, and relievers Scott Alexander, Trevor Gott, and T.J. McFarland are all slated to become free agents after the season, while 2022 All-Star right-hander Paul Blackburn has one year of arbitration-eligibility remaining."
Andújar began his big league career with the Yankees in 2017 and spent the first five-plus years of his career in town. He had the best season of his career with the Yankees in 2018 and clubbed 27 home runs and drove in 92 runs in 149 games played.
Injuries have derailed his career, but if the Oakland Athletics are looking to move him, a deal with New York could make sense. Andújar could help out all over the field and has had success already as a member of the Yankees.
Could a deal make sense this summer?
