Ex-Yankees Star Linked To Rival By Insider In Proposed Blockbuster Trade
One former member of the New York Yankees could end up being on the move this summer.
The trade deadline will be here soon and speculation and rumors already are starting to pile up. The Yankees clearly will be buyers, but they obviously won't be the only ones. There surely will be other teams looking to add and one will be the rival Baltimore Orioles.
Baltimore has a clear need in the starting rotation and even was linked to former Yankees star Luis Severino by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Kyle Bradish is back on the (Injured List) with a UCL sprain, and that should make the Orioles pivot from the bullpen to the rotation as their top trade priority," Bowden said. "Luis Severino is a perfect fit based on his experience in the American League East with the Yankees.
"Severino is having a solid comeback season with the (New York Mets), going 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 1.179 WHIP in 13 starts. He will be a free agent after this season and should do well on the open market if he maintains this level."
Severino has been mentioned as a trade candidate on multiple occasions this season -- even as a possibility for the Yankees. The Mets have turned things around lately, though, which could make a deal less likely.
It's not hard to see why Severino could make sense for the Orioles but a trade would make things more difficult for New York down the stretch.
More MLB: Marlins 'Plan' To Trade All-Star; Will Yankees Deal To Replace Anthony Rizzo?