Ex-Yankees Star Will Receive Multi-Year Deal This Winter; Will New York Reunite?
Could the New York Yankees look into a reunion this upcoming winter?
There's a lot to like about this current Yankees squad and there still is plenty of time left in the regular season. It's too early to be thinking about free agency, but that hasn't stopped some speculation about where some of the top free agents will land.
One former Yankees star will be a free agent once again after a bounce-back 2023 season. Former Yankees All-Star Luis Severino joined the New York Mets in free agency last winter and has been great this season.
He has been so good that CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson predicted that he will land a multi-year deal this upcoming winter.
"Luis Severino, (right-handed pitcher), Mets," Anderson said. "Severino has rebounded from a disastrous showing last year by becoming a different pitcher than the one he was earlier in his career. He's fastball-sinker-sweeper now, not fastball-slider-change, and he's traded in strikeouts for more controlled contact. It's worked for him so far, suggesting some team will pony up with a multi-year deal."
Severino began his big league career with the Yankees in 2015 and spent the first eight seasons of his career in town. The Yankees could use a boost in the starting rotation this winter and a reunion could make sense.
The righty clearly has shown this season that he has a lot left in the tank and he would be cheaper than someone like Blake Snell in free agency. Why not reunite?
