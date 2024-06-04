Ex-Yankees Superstar Will Have 'Plenty Of Suitors;' Reunion Makes Sense
One former member of the New York Yankees could end up being on the move this summer.
The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't lived up to expectations so far this season and currently are in fourth place in the National League Central with a 27-32 record.
With the trade deadline under two months away, there is sure to be plenty of speculation on who could be moved. The New York Yankees clearly will be buyers and currently are tied for the best record in the league at 42-19.
Pittsburgh could end up selling and former Yankees star reliever Aroldis Chapman could have "plenty of suitors" if he becomes available, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Aroldis Chapman would have plenty of suitors if available -- Kansas City dealing him for the excellent Cole Ragans last year is proof that deadline reliever trades can indeed reap quality players," Passan said. "Martín Perez can capably eat innings and Colin Holderman is a genuine leverage reliever. Closer David Bednar has found his name in countless trade rumors, and that's unlikely to end now that he rebounded from a dreadful April to carve in May. Pittsburgh's window is starting to open. How it handles moments like the deadline can help determine how long it stays there."
New York doesn't have any holes on the roster right now but adding to the bullpen could make sense and Chapman had significant success with the Yankees. Chapman earned three All-Star nods and was named the 2019 Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year award winner.
His numbers don't jump off the page this season, but he could be a player to bring in and pencil in front of Clay Holmes to form a deadly duo for the eighth and ninth innings.
New York already is great but things could get even better.
