MLB Still Plans on Playing Field of Dreams Game This Summer But Yankees Will Be Replaced

Major League Baseball is still planning to play the "Field of Dreams Game" in Iowa this August. Much to the chagrin of Yankees fans, however, New York will reportedly be replaced by another franchise located closer to the venue due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The league released a statement on Tuesday explaining that construction of the field in Dyersville has continued during baseball's coronavirus-induced hiatus while following all health and safety protocols.

Here's MLB's statement, courtesy of MLB Network's Jon Morosi:

To date there has been no change in the status of the event, and we hope to have the option to play. Construction is continuing and we are following all CDC and state protocols regarding recommended safety practices, including social distancing, washing hands, and temperature checks before arriving to the site. Safeguarding public health is our top priority. We are monitoring ongoing events and plan to remain as flexible as these circumstances demand

The Yankees and Chicago White Sox were initially scheduled to face off on August 13 for the special event. With this season's revised format and divisional realignment pinning opponents in each geographic region against each other, however, the Yankees are no longer scheduled to face the White Sox this summer. Therefore, New York will be substituted out of the Field of Dreams Game, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Rather than the Bombers, Sherman reports that the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers or Chicago Cubs could be replacements to take on the White Sox.

Just over one month ago, MLB posted a video of the Field of Dreams Movie Site on social media, confirming construction was still underway despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

While all necessary precautions are being taken, and playing a game under the lights in such a historic venue is set to be a special evening, there's no guarantee this contest ends up coming to fruition in 2020. In fact, with the virus in mind, it's certainly worth considering its cancelation.

Even if the Yankees aren't the team making the trek out to Iowa, the league has preached limited travel this summer in order to decrease the chances of the coronavirus infiltrating big-league clubhouses.

Even if the White Sox take on an NL Central foe in close proximity, it's an additional trip out of the way for a game that in all likelihood won't be able to host fans. Surely Major League Baseball is weighing the risks of following through with the game while factoring in the excitement for fans and impending television revenue.

Morosi reports that the league could announce its plans for the game later this week. Spring Training is set to resume on Wednesday as well, as ballplayers listed on player pool rosters report to home ballparks across the nation for "Summer Camp."

Yankees fans will need to wait at least another year for the Bombers to take the field in a special location. One year ago this week, the Yankees and Red Sox opened a three-game set in London for baseball's introduction to Europe.

Then again, the Yankees and its fan base – along with all teams and their respective fans for that matter – won't complain about where games are being played this summer. They just want baseball back.

