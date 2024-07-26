Former All-Star Could be Fit as Third Base Upgrade For Yankees
With several areas to address ahead of the trade deadline, which is now just four days away, the New York Yankees need to make a flurry of moves.
One name that makes sense isn't a flashy one, but would be an upgrade at third base given the immense struggles of DJ LeMahieu after a fractured foot kept him out until late-May.
MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post posed the question of whether former All-Star infielder, Paul DeJong, who is currently playing third base for the lowly Chicago White Sox, could fit in the Bronx.
DeJong is highly versatile with the ability to play shortstop, his natural position, second base and the hot corner as well.
After bursting onto the scene with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, and making the NL All-Star team in 2019, the 30-year-old has really had a rough go offensively since 2021.
While his .223/.268/.418 slash line and .686 OPS don't necessarily inspire too much confidence, DeJong already has 17 home runs in 98 games this season. If he was inserted into the Yankees' lineup his pop would still provide more production at the plate from the third base position than they have received this year.
Heyman also mentioned Luis Rengifo of the Los Angeles Angels and Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds as a potential options as well. These would be more impactful pieces to the infield, but costlier in a year where GM Brian Cashman has to improve his roster in several places.
If the Yankees were to make a big splash via a high-leverage arm or two in the bullpen, it would give them some room to add a DeJong type player, as well as maybe an additional bat to help complement Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and DH Giancarlo Stanton, who is nearing a return from a hamstring strain.
The Yankees likely have too many holes to fill, but they're going to have to be aggressive in order to bring in some fresh faces to replenish the club down the stretch. DeJong could be a solid flier candidate for the Bronx Bombers.