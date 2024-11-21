Former MVP on Trade Block: Should Yankees Pursue a Deal?
The New York Yankees have needs at both first base and in the outfield, and it appears that a former MVP who plays both positions is currently on the trade block.
In an article published by The Athletic on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal reported that the Chicago Cubs “want to trade” two-time All-Star slugger and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger. Rival executives reportedly believe pulling off such a move will be difficult due to his contract, but the one team Rosenthal identified as a potential fit to absorb that financial commitment resides in the Bronx.
“The Yankees in the past have liked Bellinger, whose father Clay played for them from 1999 to 2001. Bellinger presumably could be one of their options if they lose Soto and replace him with multiple players,” Rosenthal wrote. “But the $32.5 million Bellinger is guaranteed would mitigate the return in some fashion. The Cubs might need to take back an inflated contract, or accept marginal prospects in a deal.”
Bellinger, 29, hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs in 130 games in 2024. The year prior, he posted a .307/.356/.525 slash line with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs in the same number of games, earning a Silver Slugger Award and finishing 10th in the NL MVP race.
The left-handed slugger declined to exercise his player opt-out and enter a free-agent market that includes Juan Soto, Anthony Santander, and Teoscar Hernández this winter. Instead, Bellinger secured a remaining guarantee of $32.5 million—$27.5 million in salary and $5 million in a potential buyout.
Any team interested in acquiring Bellinger could view him as an expensive, short-term rental. However, he would not necessarily be a one-year commitment; he can opt in for another $27.5 million in 2026 before hitting free agency again at age 31.
While some may view Bellinger as a cheaper alternative to Soto, there is a scenario in which both could fit in the same lineup. With Jasson Domínguez seemingly poised to play a key role in the Yankees' outfield next year, the team could theoretically deploy the 6-foot-4 Bellinger at first base—a position he has played 343 times in the majors, though never as an everyday starter.
The Yankees previously declined to pick up first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million club option for 2025 after he posted a .637 OPS in 92 games, making him a free agent. They paid a $6 million buyout to let Rizzo walk, signaling they did not view the 35-year-old as worth the extra $11 million coming off back-to-back injury-riddled seasons.
DJ LeMahieu’s grand slam on July 31 in Philadelphia was the last home run hit by a Yankees first baseman in 2024. New York will clearly need more consistent power from that position moving forward, especially as they look to maximize their World Series window with Aaron Judge approaching his mid-30s and Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton already in theirs.
Bellinger’s left-handed swing could play well at Yankee Stadium, particularly with the short porch in right field. Statcast suggests his home run total would have increased by six if he had played every game in the Bronx, and his spray charts show that he likely could have hit even more doubles off the wall.
That said, other top free-agent options at first base—such as Pete Alonso and Christian Walker—have been projected by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel to sign contracts with AAVs similar to or even lower than Bellinger’s price tag for the next two years.
Bellinger would be a shorter-term commitment than either of those names, but if the Yankees are looking for less risk with more consistent production—offensively (Alonso/Walker) and defensively (Walker)—Bellinger could be more of a fallback option at that position as well.