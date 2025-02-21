Former New York Yankees Outfielder Signs Deal With Chicago Cubs
A former New York Yankees outfielder has inked a deal with the Chicago Cubs.
As first reported by Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, Greg Allen signed a minor league contract with the Cubs which will include an invitation to big league spring training.
At this point in his career, Allen probably is not likely to make Chicago's Opening Day roster, but he will become a nice depth piece likely in Triple-A and be an insurance policy for the Cubs if injuries occur to their outfielders.
The 31-year-old has spent three separate stints with the Yankees but played in a total of just 37 MLB games for New York in 2021 and 2023. Originally acquired by the team in a trade with the San Diego Padres, Allen actually posted some promising stats during his 15 games in 2021.
After slashing .270/.417/.432, he was eventually returned to Triple-A and removed from the 40-man roster before eventually being claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
In 2023, New York traded for Allen a second time. He played 22 games for the Yankees with a .217/.333/.478 slash line, electing free agency after the season and signing with the Milwaukee Brewers.
After returning again on a minor league deal following his release from the Brewers, Allen did not appear in an MLB game in 2024 and has not reached the big leagues since 2023 with New York.
Seeing whether or not he can crack the roster or eventually contribute to Chicago will be something Yankees fans monitor closely this season.