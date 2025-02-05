Former New York Yankees Prospect Predicted To Make Immediate Impact With New Club
The New York Yankees have made several major moves over the last few months, dating back to the MLB trade deadline in July through this point in the offseason.
With a significant amount of money saved from Juan Soto opting to sign with the New York Mets, the front office was able to spread that capital around the roster, upgrading several areas of the team.
One of the biggest acquisitions made was to their bullpen.
They acquired All-Star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers to solidify the backend of their relief staff.
The Yankees had several key relievers hit free agency, including former closer Clay Holmes, who went crosstown with Soto.
Tommy Kahnle, Caleb Ferguson, Victor Gonzalez, Cody Poteet and Tim Mayza all moved on as well this offseason, creating some major needs in the bullpen.
Williams is an incredible addition as one of the best closers in baseball when healthy. With a career ERA of 1.83 and K/9 of 14.3, he is one of the toughest pitchers to face in the league.
To acquire someone of his caliber, teams have to surrender something of value as well.
New York traded fan favorite starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and prospect Caleb Durbin in exchange for the two-time All-Star.
A versatile infielder, Durbin reached Triple-A last year and performed at a high level. He had a slash line of .287/.396/.471, hitting 10 home runs with 60 RBI and 29 stolen bases.
That production was carried over into the Arizona Fall League and has created enough momentum for himself to be in the mix for a spot on the Opening Day roster for the Brewers.
Durbin is one of the under-the-radar prospects Kiley McDaniel of ESPN believes will have an impact at the Major League level, producing at least a 1.0 WAR in 2025 as a rookie.
Sitting outside of his top 200 prospects ranking, it would certainly surprise people to see Durbin not only play but producing at the highest level. But, he provides the kind of depth and versatility that every team needs on their roster with the ability to play second base, third base and shortstop.
Right now, he is penciled in as the right-handed side of a platoon at third.
Having a presumed role heading into Spring Training means the club alread views him highly. If his production from Triple-A and the Arizona Fall League carry over into 2025, he will force his way into the lineup for more playing time.