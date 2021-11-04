Former Red Sox Coach in Consideration For Yankees' Hitting Coach Vacancy

From the Red Sox to the Yankees?

Boston's former hitting coach Tim Hyers is reportedly in consideration to be hired in the same role in the Bronx, per ESPN's Buster Olney.

Hyers recently declined an offer to return to the Red Sox in 2022, electing to explore options with other clubs this offseason.

New York has a vacancy after the Yankees informed both hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere that their contracts would not be renewed for next season.

Hyers is a veteran at this level. He's worked as Boston's hitting coach since 2018 after working as an assistant hitting coach with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a few years before that.

The year before Hyers took over in Boston, the Red Sox scored 785 runs (10th in baseball) with a .736 OPS (22nd). In 2018, with Hyers in charge, the Sox led all of Major League Baseball with 876 runs and a .792 OPS. Boston also won a World Series title that season.

Since then, the Red Sox have perennially had one of the best offenses in baseball. Even during a down year in a shortened season in 2020, finishing last in the division, Boston was 11th in the league in runs scored, 12th in home runs and ninth in OPS.

Meanwhile, the Yankees struggled to shake inconsistencies in 2021 despite a star-studded roster. Certain players underperformed, leading to an eventual loss in the American League Wild Card Game in Boston.

New York will undoubtedly cast a wide net in their search for a new hitting coach over the next several weeks. Regardless of where they look, and who they choose from, the Yankees might not find a candidate with more experience than Hyers. He's familiar with this Yankees roster (after watching them in rivalry games these last four years) and has plenty of big-market experience.

