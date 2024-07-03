Former Rookie Of The Year, Red-Hot Infielder Seen as Fit For Yankees at Deadline
The New York Yankees are going to need to make some moves at the trade deadline in order to gear up for a deep run in October.
At the moment, they are focusing on bullpen help and asking around about starting pitchers, as Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported on MLB Network's High Heat with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo.
But that might not be the only area they're looking to upgrade. According to Heyman, the Yankees could seek a trade for an infielder, and one name the insider brought up was Jonathan India, who is currently playing in the Bronx this week as an opponent with the Cincinnati Reds.
India is having a strong season and can play second and third base, which is why Heyman sees him as a fit for the Yankees. The 27-year-old is under control for two more seasons, so he may cost a bit more in a trade, but his impact has been significant in 2024 via a .275/.381/.405 slash line, a .786 OPS, five home runs and 34 RBIs in 78 games.
India won the National league Rookie of the Year Award with the Reds back in 2021. After enduring a sophomore slump, he bounced back to hit .245 with a .745 OPS and 17 homers last season.
As impressive as India's offensive game has been this year, he's blistering hot at the plate in his last 30 games with a .370 average and 1.033 OPS. Over the course of the past 15 games, he is hitting .407, and in the last week India has produced a .440 average.
Infielders Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu have shown signs of life as of late. And top prospect rookie Ben Rice has been solid at first base as well. But trading for India would help the Yankees push for a World Series title and give them an option at second base for the next two years if Torres leaves in free agency after the season ends.