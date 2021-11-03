Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Report: Ex-Yankees Assistant GM on Mets' Radar

    The New York Mets are reportedly eyeing former New York Yankees assistant general manager Billy Eppler for their president of baseball operations vacancy.
    The Mets have their eye on Brian Cashman’s former right-hand man.

    According to SNY’s Andy Martino, ex-Yankees assistant general manager and Angels general manager Billy Eppler is on the Mets’ radar for their president of baseball operations vacancy.

    Eppler started his career in 2000 as a scout for the Colorado Rockies, before the Yankees hired him in the same role in 2004.

    Following the 2005 season, Cashman received the green light from ownership to restructure the Yankees’ front office and he promoted Eppler to director of scouting.

    During Eppler’s time leading the Yankees’ scouting department, he was heavily involved in several moves to bring in Eric Chavez, Bartolo Colon, Freddy Garcia, Cory Wade, Russell Martin and Andruw Jones, among others.

    The success he found on the scouting side ultimately led to another promotion to assistant GM after the 2011 season. From there, Eppler served in this role for the Yankees from 2012-2014, before being hired by the Los Angeles Angels to become their next GM in 2015.

    The former Yankees executive was responsible for locking down Angels superstar center fielder Mike Trout to a massive 12-year, $426.5 million extension in March of 2019. He also brought in a number of big names to surround Trout with talent, including dual threat phenom Shohei Ohtani, Justin Upton and Anthony Rendon.

    Unfortunately, the Angels were unable to produce a winning record under Eppler across six seasons, which led to his firing after the 2020 season. However, Angels owner Arte Moreno does not have the best reputation as someone who is all-in on winning.

    Since leaving the Angels, Eppler took on a high-ranking position in the baseball division of WME agency.

    Now, he not only has a chance to return to a big market front office, he can potentially run the entire baseball operations department for the Mets under billionaire owner Steve Cohen.

    Eppler already had success in the Yankees’ front office across town. And he knows the city, having spent nine years in the Bronx.

    The 46-year-old has proven he is not shy when it comes to dishing out big money to players, and if he winds up with the Mets, he will get his shot at redemption with the backing of Cohen’s substantial wallet.

    Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport).

    Report: Ex-Yankees Assistant GM on Mets' Radar

