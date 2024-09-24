Former Yankees' Fan-Favorite Chimes In on Juan Soto Sweepstakes
Once the playoffs conclude, the New York Yankees will be facing one of the most important offseasons in team history.
Outfielder Juan Soto, who the Yankees acquired in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres, will be entering free agency after enjoying the best all-around season of his career; the 25-year-old boasts a .287/.418/.572 slash line with career highs in home runs (40), runs scored (124), wRC+ (in a full season, 179), and fWAR (7.9) as of September 24.
Although Soto is visibly enjoying his time in the Bronx, he has smartly not made any commitments regarding his future with the team, as his elite performances and career year have him set up for a record-setting contract in the offseason; to maximize that deal, Soto is keeping all of his options open.
However, a former Yankee great believes that Soto has found his true calling in New York.
During the PitCCh In Foundation's 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, 19-year veteran left-handed pitcher CC Sabathia gave his thoughts on Soto's impending free agency.
"I think it’s a must-have on both sides," Sabathia said. "I think, for him, it makes sense. And for the Yankees, it makes sense. Honestly, we’ll have to wait and see what happens. But I think you just look at the season, it played out perfectly."
Sabathia may be somewhat biased due to spending the final 11 seasons of his career with the Yankees; however, he was in a similar situation that Soto is about to face. The lefty was the most coveted free agent of the 2008-09 offseason after leading the majors in shutouts (and, in a quirky yet remarkable feat, was the shutout leader in both the American and National Leagues). Sabathia ultimately signed with New York, and went on to become one of their most beloved players in recent memory.
As for Sabathia's statement, it rings true in a number of ways. While Soto has been an elite player ever since his debut at age 19, the Yankees have provided a few factors that allowed him to reach new heights. Yankee Stadium's Short Porch in right field has given the 25-year-old an easy target to hit homers; while Soto's power plays well to all fields, having the Short Porch certainly helped him blow by his previous career best in long balls.
Additionally, Soto has superstar outfielder Aaron Judge batting behind him, discouraging opposing pitchers from walking the lefty (although he still ranks second in MLB with 125 free passes) and giving him better pitches to hit. Hitting in front of Judge has also been a key factor behind Soto's career high in runs scored.
On the flip side, Soto's arrival immediately improved the Bronx Bombers, going from a fringe playoff team to possibly the team to beat in the AL; the lineup also went from mediocre to the third-best in baseball (only the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers have scored more runs). The 25-year-old has also allowed Judge to enjoy possibly the best season of his career as well; he leads the majors with 138 RBI, in large part due to Soto's on-base skills, and has clobbered 55 home runs.
Needless to say, competition for Soto in free agency will still be fierce due to his open-minded approach. But Sabathia is correct in that the Yankees and Soto have both benefitted from each other, and it makes all the sense in the world for the two sides to make a deal during the offseason.