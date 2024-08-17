Former Yankees’ Infielder DFA’d by AL Club; Should New York Reunite?
Former New York Yankees fan favorite Gio Urshela may be another available depth option at third base floating out there for General Manager Brian Cashman in the coming days.
Urshela was designated for assignment Friday by the Detroit Tigers prior to their 3-0 loss in the first game of their three-game series against… the Yankees. The move came as a part of a series of roster moves to shuffle the current 40-man roster and make room for prospects.
The eight-year major league veteran ultimately leaves a good impression wherever he goes. Manager AJ Hinch appreciated the 32-year-old’s tenure in Detroit and told reporters before the Tigers’ game against the Yankees Friday: “that was tough,” acknowledging the fact this was ultimately a difficult move for the organization.
Hinch added: "I was told when we signed him, by a lot of people in the industry, that he would turn into one of my favorite players, and they were right. He's such a fun pro to be around, but these jobs, they often create situations that you have to make tough decisions."
In 92 games with Detroit this season, Urshela slashed: .243/.286/.333 with five home runs and 37 RBI. Across nine seasons with the Cleveland Guardians, Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Tigers, he has recorded 681 career hits, with a respectable line of: .273/.318/.412. Enticingly, Urshela’s best statistical seasons and three-year stretch came while he was playing in The Bronx – .292/.335/.480/.815, 41 home runs, 153 RBI, 63 walks and 6.4 WAR in Pinstripes.
Urseha signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Tigers at the beginning of spring training. He is still owed approximately $353,000 of that salary for the remainder of the season, a manageable figure for a team in the postseason race that could use insurance in the infield.
The deadline for the Tigers to find out if Urshela clears waivers or ends up being claimed is Sunday. Wouldn’t it be something if manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees, with a few holdover teammates remaining from 2019-21, ended up flying back to New York with their old friend?
New York received good news Friday about third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., so it’s unlikely Cashman makes another external roster move between now and the end of the season. Like the logic with Amed Rosario, the Yankees could be approaching a money crunch this coming offseason attempting to retain Juan Soto. Cost-effective depth players matter to the best team in baseball during a postseason race.