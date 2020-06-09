Former Yankees Recall Facing Stephen Strasburg in His Historic Debut Ten Years Later

Can you believe it's been ten years since former No. 1 overall pick Stephen Strasburg made his historic MLB debut?

On this day in 2010, the right-hander struck out 14 across seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, the most strikeouts (without issuing a walk) for a hurler ever in his big-league debut.

Among those who stepped in against Strasburg, there were three future members of the New York Yankees. In fact, three of the first four hitters in the Pirates' lineup ended up donning pinstripes later in their careers.

Andrew McCutchen – who won National League Most Valuable Player three seasons later – as well as with Neil Walker and Garret Jones were a combined 1-for-9 with five strikeouts against the phenom in the 5-2 loss.

Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein spoke with some of the Pirates' players who suited up against the Nationals on June 6, 2010. For two lowly ball clubs, in the midst of a long string of losing seasons, this contest drawing 40,000-plus fans was a monumental occasion.

Before leading off the top of the first frame, McCutchen was approached by teammate and third baseman Andy LaRoche – who was set to face the rookie out of the Pirates' sixth spot.

Through the words of Apstein, here's how the encounter, and subsequent first inning, transpired:

“Tell me you’re taking a first-pitch hack,” LaRoche said.



“Do you think I should?” [asked McCutchen].



“Most-hyped debut of all time. If you put one in the seats, think about that!”



“Yeah, O.K.”



“He gets up there and takes the first pitch,” LaRoche remembers now. “When he came in I was shaking my head. ‘What happened to that first pitch?’ He just laughed it off.



That first pitch was a 97 mph fastball inside. As the numbers from the radar gun flashed on the scoreboard, the crowd let out an ooh. McCutchen was actually following the game plan: See if the rookie shows jitters.



“We waited to see if he could find the strike zone,” says Pirates manager John Russell. “Obviously, he did.”



On the third pitch, McCutchen lined out. Walker grounded to first. Left fielder Lastings Milledge provided Strasburg’s first major league strikeout.

Walker wound up with the lone hit out of the trio of future Yankees. He stroked a single to right field to open up the fourth frame. He later came around to score on a two-out, two-run home run off the bat of Delwyn Young.

Jones played in 57 games with the Bombers in 2015. He was a piece in the deal that sent right-handers Nathan Eovaldi and Domingo German to the Bronx while New York shipped veteran Martin Prado and righty David Phelps to the Marlins.

Other than facing the pitcher that would go on to win World Series MVP ten years later, Jones didn't have a day to remember. He punched out twice against Strasburg, grounded into a double play and was Pittsburgh's final out in the losing effort.

The first baseman told Apstein that Strasburg's sinking changeup was practically unhittable.

First baseman Garrett Jones led off the second. In time, he would come to despise Strasburg’s sinking changeup—”It had so much fade away from left-handed hitters,” he says. “It would just die late. I remember a lot of swing-and-misses, a lot of ground balls”—but on this day he was awed by the whole mix. As he returned to the dugout after striking out, he warned his teammates to look for the fastball—it was the only thing they might be able to hit.

McCutchen and Walker were teammates with the Yankees in 2018. Walker played 113 games in '18, appearing at seven different positions, while McCutchen was a mid-season acquisition from San Francisco and appeared in just 25 regular season contests.

The two veterans were teammates once again this spring with the Philadelphia Phillies, alongside former Yankees infielders Didi Gregorius and Ronald Torreyes.

Read the rest of Apstein's look back at Strasburg's debut, through the eyes of the Pirates' 2010 roster, by clicking here.

