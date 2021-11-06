Allie Reynolds, Roger Maris Among Yankees on Hall of Fame Committee Ballots

The Early Baseball Era Committee and Golden Days Era Committee will each consider 10-person ballots for the Class of 2022.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame released two 10-person ballots that will be considered by the Early Baseball Era Committee and Golden Days Era Committee for induction in 2022.

The Early Baseball Era ballot features Bill Dahlen, John Donaldson, Bud Fowler, Vic Harris, Grant “Home Run” Johnson, Lefty O’Doul, Buck O’Neil, Dick “Cannonball” Redding, Allie Reynolds and George “Tubby” Scales. The Golden Days Era ballot, meanwhile, puts Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Roger Maris, Minnie Miñoso, Danny Murtaugh, Tony Oliva, Billy Pierce and Maury Wills up for induction.

Of those 20 names, none have stronger ties to the Yankees than Roger Maris and Allie Reynolds.

Maris, of course, is famous for breaking Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record in 1961. He also won the MVP award that year and in 1960. He picked up two World Series rings with the Yankees and another with the Cardinals. Maris finished his career a seven-time All-Star.

Reynolds, meanwhile, was an ace for New York in the 40s and 50s after starting his career in Cleveland. He won six championships with New York and an ERA title in 1952 with a 2.06 mark. He threw not one, but two no-hitters in 1951 and finished his career with six All-Star selections.

Lefty O’Doul, an outfielder and a pitcher, began his career with the Yankees from 1919-1920 before spending time with the Boston Red Sox, New York Giants, Philadelphia A’s and Brooklyn Robins/Dodgers. O’Doul won a World Series in 1933 and was a two-time batting champ.

Kaat spent 25 seasons in the majors with the Senators, Twins, White Sox, Phillies, Yankees and Cardinals. The 283-game winner only pitched 44 games for New York, but he spent a number of years as a Yankees broadcaster, among other television roles.

No other committee candidates played for the Yankees, but O’Neil managed Elston Howard with the Negro Leagues’ Kansas City Monarchs and played an instrumental part in New York signing the catcher.

The two Era Committees will meet on Dec. 5 at baseball’s Winter Meetings in Orlando, Florida. The results of their votes will be announced on MLB Network that evening at 6 p.m.

