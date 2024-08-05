Former Yankees Trade Target 'Will Definitely' Be Dealt In Offseason
It sounds like one player the New York Yankees showed interest in ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline could end up getting moved this upcoming offseason.
New York entered the trade deadline with a few clear roster holes. The Yankees needed to upgrade the offense, add to the bullpen, and were linked to a handful of starting pitchers as well. New York improved the offense and bullpen but didn't add a starter.
One player who the Yankees were linked to at different points ahead of the trade deadline was Chicago White Sox young star Garrett Crochet.
The young lefty has taken the baseball world by storm this season and seemed all but certain to being moved ahead of the trade deadline. Chicago opted against a move ahead of the deadline, but USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale said he will "definitely" be traded this winter.
"While (Erick) Fedde wound up with the (St. Louis Cardinals), (Garrett) Crochet will definitely be traded this winter," Nightengale said.
If Crochet becomes available again, he is someone who could make a lot of sense for the Yankees. He is young, cost-controlled, and clearly has top-of-the-rotation stuff. He has been a true No. 1 ace for the White Sox this year in his first full season as a starter and could go a long way in helping take the Yankees to another level.
New York did a great job ahead of the deadline and should turn its full focus to winning a World Series this year. Once the season ends, though, they should find a way to land Crochet.
More MLB: Yankees Could Target 'Electric' Pitcher Expected To Be Traded This Winter