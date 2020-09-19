Yankees' Catcher Gary Sánchez Showing Signs That He's Moved Past His 'Bad Funk' on Offense

Has Gary Sánchez finally figured it out at the plate?

One week ago, midway through a doubleheader on Sept. 11, Sánchez's batting average had dipped to .119 (13-for-109) on the season. Through 35 games, the Yankees' catcher had struck out 51 times and had yet to record more than one hit in a single game.

Since the nightcap of the twin bill on that Friday in the Bronx, however, Sánchez has been a completely different hitter. In his last six games, entering play on Friday, the 27-year-old is hitting .273 (6-for-22) with two home runs, six RBI and an OPS of .996.

He's still hitting .145 overall on the season, but to focus on the positives, Sánchez has noticed a big difference in this past week.

"Something is definitely changing in the right way for me," Sánchez said on Thursday night through the Yankees' interpreter. "Like I’ve said before, my goal has been to go back to the basics and really just hit the ball and put it in play. Right now I’m getting much better results. I’m very thankful for everybody here just giving me the opportunity to play and hit myself out of a bad funk."

Sánchez's night at the plate on Thursday may very well be the type of performance that officially turns his season around.

It was the backstop's first multi-hit game of the season as he went 2-for-4 with a solo home run (his ninth long ball of the season) and an RBI double.

His homer in the seventh inning off Toronto's right-hander T.J. Zeuch, a towering blast that soared 372 feet, was New York's 19th home run in the club's three-game series against the Blue Jays. That's the most long balls for a single team in a three-game span in baseball history.

While the home run was nice, the cherry on top of a 10-7 Yankees win, it was Sánchez's blistering two-bagger that showcased what he's capable of with lumber in his hands.

Sánchez ripped an absolute missile into the left-center field gap in the fourth, driving home Clint Frazier, to give New York a lead they wouldn't relinquish. It left the backstop's bat at 117.5 mph, the second-hardest ball hit in play this season in all of Major League Baseball according to Statcast.

Yankees' manager Aaron Boone explained that while the results certainly were on full display Thursday night, his catcher has been having better at-bats for several weeks. It was only a matter of time in his eyes until Sánchez, who he called a "game wrecker" put it together.

"I feel like if we go back and look at the last week or two weeks of at-bats, they’ve been better," Boone explained. "The at-bats have been more competitive, he’s getting into a lot deeper counts, he’s not chasing, he’s a different guy than he was three-four weeks ago clearly. Now, it’s just about starting to get results and really locking it in to being what we know he can be."

Not long ago, Boone sat Sánchez for a few games during the height of the catcher's slump. If he can continue to produce and get these results at the plate, New York's lineup—one that several key contributors have referred to as "scary" during the Bombers' hot streak—will be even more dangerous.

Ask Sánchez and the best way for him to continue to get better in the batter's box is to keep playing.

"The more you play, the more opportunities you have to make adjustments in the game and find the one that works for you," he said. "It’s been a lot of work with the hitting coaches here and they’re finally showing up."

