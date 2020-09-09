What Gary Sánchez Has Been Working on to Break Out of His Slump at the Plate

Gary Sánchez is struggling and everybody knows it.

After another o-fer on Tuesday night, the Yankees' starting catcher is hitting .125 this season (13-for-104). He's struck out 49 times in 35 games this season, punching out at least once in all but four contests. Entering play on Wednesday, Sánchez has a .229 on-base percentage with just three base hits in his last 10 games (32 at-bats).

That said, Yankees fans still found the backstop's name penciled in on the Bombers' lineup card on Wednesday afternoon just a few days after Sánchez was benched for two games earlier this week.

Why is he in there if he's playing poorly? Yankees' manager Aaron Boone believes Sánchez has been slowly making improvements at the plate and is close to turning the corner. After all, to flip the script as a team this season, Boone says this club needs Sánchez's success in the heart of their lineup.

"We want Gary in there. That's the bottom line," Boone said. "Obviously we sat him for a couple days, didn't get results last night, but thought he had pretty good at-bats. If we're going to be at our best, we need to get Gary in a place where he can get rolling offensively where we know he has the ability to really impact us and even carry us at times when he gets really hot."

READ: Clarke Schmidt Is the Future of the Yankees' Rotation

Sure, Sánchez struck out swinging in the fifth inning on Tuesday night with two men on. It was one of the Bombers' last opportunities to put runs on the board in what was a one-run loss, their 15th defeat in the last 20 games.

To focus on the positives, however, the backstop's line drive to left field in his second at-bat—clocked at 107.3 mph by Statcast—was the fifth-hardest ball he's struck in play this season.

So, what exactly has Sánchez been working on recently to attempt to break out of this slump? Allow the backstop to explain for himself:

"I've been working on my rhythm at the plate," he said on Tuesday through the Yankees' interpreter. "Staying inside the ball, being more ready to attack the ball. Those kind of things that would help me get back on track."

Sánchez recognized that he's been swinging and missing on countless fastballs up and in the middle of the zone, pitches that when he's locked in usually get driven into the gaps or deposited into the seats.

His manager added that attacking the fastball is the first step in getting back on track in the batter's box. Two days off were designed to give Sánchez an opportunity to focus strictly on his swing, not needing to spend time working with New York's pitching staff to call the game behind the plate so he could get some extra work in with the Yankees' hitting coaches.

"I think it's about making that little fine tune adjustment to where you are getting back to really dominating the fastball," Boone said. "That's where it all begins you want to be able to handle the fastball."



Sánchez is coming off a 34-homer season in 2019, the second time in his six-year career where he's eclipsed 30 home runs and made the All-Star Game. It's that track record that influenced Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman to reiterate the faith he has in the organization's backstop on multiple occasions despite his struggles.

"We are going with Gary Sanchez. He is by far our best option on both sides of the ball and we look forward to him finding his groove sooner than later, obviously, because we need it," Cashman said late last month. "I still have confidence in the player."

READ: Brian Cashman Addresses Yankees: 'We Have To Get Back On Track'

Moving forward, with less than three weeks remaining in the regular season, Sánchez is doing his best to look forward and not dwell on his ice-cold start to the campaign. Beyond an occasional glance up at the scoreboard, unintentionally seeing his batting average, he's doing his best focus on his next at-bat and how he can continue to take steps in the right direction. That's when the results will follow.

"You gotta look at it as a new day, a new opportunity, a new season," he said. "You have to see the potential in front of you and forget the bad things that have happened in the box and concentrate on today."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees