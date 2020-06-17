Gary Sheffield Recalls Personal Experiences With Police Brutality

In the days and weeks since the killing of George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, athletes across professional sports have joined in on what's become a worldwide movement and fight against racial injustice.

Former big leaguer and nine-time All-Star Gary Sheffield didn't just partake in the discussion, he revealed the details of two of his own experiences that he's had with police brutality.

In an essay called 'Do You Believe Me Now?' published by The Players' Tribune on Friday, Sheffield explains that his name could have been on a lengthy list of members of the black community that have been killed during encounters with the police.

"George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. Eric Garner. Stephon Clark. Philando Castile. And that’s to name ​only​ a few," he said. "Another name that, on more than one occasion, could’ve easily been added to that long list? Gary Sheffield."

First, the former outfielder recalled an experience with police brutality that he had at just 18 years old alongside his uncle, former Cy Young Award winner Dwight Gooden. The two had just attended a basketball game at the University of South Florida – shortly after Gooden and the Mets won the World Series in 1986 – when the police pulled their car over "without cause" and detained his uncle, slamming him "face-first into the ground."

Here's what happened next in Sheffield's words:

At that moment, I didn’t see police officers — I saw men in uniform illegally harassing and assaulting my uncle. Instinctively, I ran over full-speed to confront them. There were five or six of them, and needless to say it didn’t go well.



In fact, I could’ve been killed.



They proceeded to beat all of us unmercifully — beat us with flashlights. Not satisfied, they then loaded us into their cars and took us to the dog track — which was deserted — where they proceeded to assault us again until we were black, blue and swollen. Only then did they arrest us. In the end, Dwight and I got probation. Nothing ever happened to the cops.

Local police filed the incident as “a routine traffic offense that turned into a furious fight,” according to an article in the New York Times.

"According to the police, one officer was kicked in the head and another was kneed in the groin," the article reads. "Witnesses said Mr. Gooden was beaten to the ground with nightsticks and flashlights before being handcuffed and shackled."

Charles Ehrlich, the lawyer representing both Sheffield and Gooden, accused police of ''excessive force'' and then ''piling on charges to cover their excesses," per the Times. Ehrlich noted that all five defendants were black and that all six police officers were white, explaining that there ''was reason to believe that racism was involved'' in the police action.

Sheffield's second account comes far more recently, while driving from Tampa to Miami for a charity golf tournament in 2015.

The World Series champion recalled that while behind the wheel of his white Rolls Royce, and while smoking a cigar, he waved to a police officer. The officer recognized him, telling Sheffield he was a fan. After he disappeared, however, five additional police cars and a K-9 unit appeared.

Sheffield explains that these officers had different intentions, searching "everything" in his vehicle upon arrival.

A​ll of our belongings were scattered along the highway as they illegally searched my car — so I began to film them. At that point I was told I couldn’t film anything because it was a “criminal investigation.”



Agitated, an officer grabbed my arm, and we stood eye to eye. I told the officer, “I’m gonna count to three, and you better take your hands off of me.” He did, and then he told us we were free to go.



Again, I could’ve been killed.

It was at this point of Sheffields' essay that the 40-year-old urged readers to recognize the fact that his stories are by no means unique.

"What happened to George Floyd could have easily — and far too often — happened to me or others," he explained.

Video that captured Derek Chauvin kneeling on the back of Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes went viral, sparking weeks of social unrest and protests sweeping the nation. Some of MLB's brightest stars have taken to social media, speaking out, calling for change, even banding together to make sure their voices are heard. Franchises and leagues as a whole have issued statements, making promises for their actions moving forward while condemning racial injustice and police brutality;

Sheffield clarified that the reason Floyd's death has been a "defining moment in this country" is that we all saw it with our own eyes.

"We saw a man take his last breath," he wrote. "We collectively bore witness to a modern-day lynching.

Sheffield ended his piece with a question and a call to action. He recognized that through his 22-year stint in Major League Baseball, others have referred to him as "controversial" and "outspoken."

He asked the following, after decades calling out racial bias: "Now do you believe me?"

I stood alone then. But we stand together now – and that’s why I’m sharing my stories.



For black people, these injustices are nothing new. But for white people, people of privilege, this is revelatory. Their eyes have been forced open to view life through the same harsh lens as a person of color.



This is our time — our time to do God’s work. It isn’t the time to let up. It isn’t the time for superficial comments and empty statements. This is our moment to turn tragedy into triumph. It is our opportunity to put a stop to years​ ​of systemic racism, oppression and discrimination.



It ends now. And it ends with us. All of us.

