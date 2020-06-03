InsideThePinstripes
New York Yankees Quote Nelson Mandela in Response to Death of George Floyd

Max Goodman

While players, franchises and leagues across professional sports take to social media in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, the New York Yankees elected to post a powerful quote.

The team's social media channels shared the words of Nelson Mandela on Tuesday, preaching love rather than hate during a time of widespread social unrest across the United States.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion," the quote from Mandela reads. "People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite."

Attached is a photo of Mandela during his visit to Yankee Stadium in 1990, alongside an image of the plaque the Yankees dedicated to the late South African president in 2014.

As of Tuesday night, New York has not released an official statement regarding George Floyd's death or the protests sweeping the nation. 

Floyd – a 46-year-old African American – died over a week ago in police custody at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer. Derek Chauvin, who is seen kneeling on the back of Floyd's neck for several minutes in a viral video capturing the moment, has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, posted a statement to the club's Twitter page condemning racism, discrimination and police brutality while explicitly standing in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Within the Yankees' diverse roster, several players have utilized social media to speak out and call for action. 

Left-hander James Paxton recognized his "privilege and innocence" in a moving statement on his Instagram page. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton tweeted that "enough is enough" while advocating for everyone to "be a part of the change."

Yankees' all-time great Derek Jeter, current CEO of the Miami Marlins, released a statement on multiple social media platforms, stating bluntly that it's "time for racial hatred to end."

The amount of members of the Yankees family to post on social media continues to grow. As seen in this thread, not only have players released quotes and statements but a handful took part in 'Blackout Tuesday,' a social media initiative to mourn the passing of Floyd and discuss changes moving forward. 

