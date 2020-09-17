SI.com
InsideThePinstripes
HomeNews
Search

Gerrit Cole on 100th Career Win: 'Thankful To Be Able To Do It In a Yankees Uniform'

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — While the Yankees' offense was busy slugging its way to franchise records on Wednesday night, Gerrit Cole was making history of his own on the mound.

The right-hander earned the 100th win of his career, tossing seven innings of one-run ball, helping New York cruise to a 13-2 blowout victory over the Blue Jays.

"I’m really thankful to be able to do it in a Yankees uniform," Cole said. "It’s a special number and this is a special team and a lot of special things happen here."

It was only a matter of time until Cole would eclipse 100 victories in his career. It was the 30-year-old's pace in reaching triple digits, however, that warrants cracking open baseball's history books.

Cole is just the 38th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to reach 100 wins within his first 203 career appearances and just the 13th to do so since 1960. Since the 21st century began, only right-handers Justin Verlander, Roy Oswalt and Mark Mulder have accomplished such a feat.

Cole didn't allow a hit through the first five frames against the Jays. A ringing double from Toronto's Jonathan Villar to lead off the sixth inning ended the right-hander's modest bid at a no-no. He wound up striking out eight, placing his strikeout-per-nine ration to 11.86 on the season (87 punch outs in 66 innings).

With so much run support early on, as New York's offense mashed seven home runs, Cole was able to "fill up the zone," striving to work quickly and get his teammates back into the batter's box to do more damage.

"As a pitcher, it’s out of your control to a certain extent," Cole said on run support. "You need to be able to stay neutral there whether you are getting runs or you’re not getting runs. At that point when they start to put some crooked numbers up early, it opens the zone up a little more, in terms of that’s just what you’ve got to do. If you give up a hit or two, so be it."

Factoring in Wednesday night's performance, and over his eight seasons in the Majors, Cole has posted a 3.20 ERA over 1,261 innings with 1,423 strikeouts. To go along with six wins (and counting) in pinstripes, Cole recorded 59 victories over five years with the Pittsburgh Pirates and another 35 over a pair of campaigns in a Houston Astros uniform. 

"I’m just really thankful and blessed to be able to stay healthy enough to take the ball that many times and play on enough good teams along the way that have supported me," Cole added. "It’s a team stat, you have to play well as a unit to win the game and you have to typically last deep into the game so it’s a nice accomplishment."

To make the the milestone even more special, Cole toed the slab with Kyle Higashioka behind the plate, a backstop that he first pitched to while the duo was playing scout ball where they grew up in Southern California. Yankees' outfielder Aaron Hicks was also on their team at one point, Cole revealed. 

"I've thrown to Kyle since I was like 13 or 14 so it's kind of a trip," Cole said. "I think at this point with the way he's swinging, I might be his personal pitcher so that if he catches me, he can really rake."

As Cole alluded to, Highashioka had a night to remember on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium as well. In between innings behind the plate, the backstop hit three home runs, a performance with the bat in his hands that he won't soon forget.

READ: Kyle Higashioka's Three Home Runs Power Yankees to Second-Consecutive Blowout Win

"We've known each other for a while so at the beginning it's just cool to see a familiar face but I think we have a pretty good understanding of how each other likes to attack the hitters," Higashioka explained. "Between innings we always have a good dialogue on the way we attacked the previous guys and how we're going to go forward and attack the next few hitters."

Jokes and history aside, the battery has worked well up to this point for the Bombers. It could be a sneak peak for how Yankees' manager Aaron Boone will line up his squad for Cole's Yankees postseason debut in a few weeks.

Higashioka has been behind the plate, since coming off a stint on the injured list, in each of Cole's previous three outings. In that span, the Yankees' ace is 2-1 with a 0.90 ERA, allowing just two earned runs to score (and one homer) over 20 innings.

"He’s so engaged," Cole said on Higashioka. "I think he prepares just like everybody else here. That seems to be a common theme with good players, they’re prepared when they go in. I think he’s really good with his reads behind the dish, he’s a great communicator."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Higashioka's Three Home Runs Power Yankees to Second-Consecutive Blowout Win

Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka had a career night on Wednesday, hitting three home runs and powering New York to a blowout win over the Toronto Blue Jays

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aaron Judge Reinstated From Injured List

New York Yankees' right fielder Aaron Judge was reinstated from the injured list on Wednesday afternoon. He had missed three weeks with a right calf strain

Max Goodman

Yankees' Offense Explodes For 20-Run Onslaught in Huge Blowout Victory

The New York Yankees offense exploded for 20 runs against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, taking over sole possession of second place in the AL East

Max Goodman

Yankees' Luke Voit Crushes Two Home Runs, Takes Major League Lead With 18

New York Yankees slugger Luke Voit hit his 17th and 18th home runs of the season on Tuesday night, taking the lead for the most homers in Major League Baseball

Max Goodman

The Yankees Are Starting to Look 'Scary' Again

The New York Yankees are getting Gio Urshela, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton back from the IL this week, are on a winning streak and are looking scary again

Max Goodman

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Reinstated From Injured List; Urshela, Loaisiga Return As Well

Giancarlo Stanton has been reinstated from the injured list, returning to the New York Yankees. Gio Urshela and Jonathan Loaisiga were also activated off IL

Max Goodman

How Gleyber Torres' Glasses Continue to Spark Yankees' Success

Since Gleyber Torres put glasses on, the New York Yankees have won five games in a row and the shortstop has no plans of taking off his good luck charm soon

Max Goodman

Clint Frazier Has 'Earned a Significant Role' With Yankees While Filling in For Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier has earned more playing time this season with his performance on both sides of the ball, manager Aaron Boone said

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gio Urshela Expected to Return From Injured List on Tuesday

New York Yankees' third baseman Gio Urshela is expected to return from the injured list on Tuesday, a return from injury that has manager Aaron Boone excited

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole Twirls Two-Hit Complete-Game Shutout Against Orioles

New York Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole pitched a complete-game shutout on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles with just two hits allowed in a seven-inning game

Max Goodman