What Makes Yankees' Gerrit Cole the Best Starting Pitcher in Fantasy Baseball?

Why is Gerrit Cole worthy of a first-round selection in fantasy baseball this season? Well, to put it bluntly, he's the best pitcher available.

The $324 million arm, who has yet to officially make his Yankees debut, is unquestionably one of the best hurler's in Major League Baseball. The right-hander is coming off a 20-win campaign in which he led the American League in ERA (2.50) and all of baseball in strikeouts (326).

New York's ace also happens to throw one of the best pitches in the game. His four-seam fastball is the centerpiece of SI Inside The Pinstripes' "building the perfect pitcher" exercise. Cole also is situated in the No. 1 spot when building a perfect rotation using all active hurlers.

As for fantasy, here's an excerpt from Sports Illustrated's fantasy and gambling analyst Shawn Childs and his breakdown of Cole earlier this week:

[Gerrit Cole's historic performance last season] came as a bit of a surprise since he had a rocky start over the first two months of the season due to a couple really bad starts. His failure came from 12 HRs allowed over this span. Over his final 21 starts, Cole gave up two runs or less in 19 starts. That stretch led to his ERA improving to 1.73 and he added 214 Ks over 140.2 innings. Cole had 10 or more strikeouts in each of his last nine regular season starts. He went 15-0 after June 13. In the postseason, Cole threw another 36.2 innings (1.72 ERA and 47 Ks). His AFB (97.4) was a career-best with batters hitting .175 against it. He had strength in his slider (.179 BAA) and curveball (.199 BAA) plus a show-me changeup (.234 BAA).



Cole is a workhorse who is always tough to hit. His arrival to the New York Yankees and the AL East might hurt his numbers with some regression in his ERA. 2019 will be a difficult season to replicate, but Cole will still be the top pitcher drafted across all formats ahead of the 2020 season. Don't have any concerns about a shortened season, as it should be a benefit for him. He is joining a team with a high-scoring offense and strong bullpen. Cole should accumulate 20 or more wins with an excellent ERA and somewhere near 300 Ks. Read more of Childs' analysis right here over on SI.com

While 20 wins and 300 strikeouts are surely out of the question in an 82-game schedule, that doesn't mean Cole can't produce spectacular numbers in 2020.

As Childs explains, backed by a tremendous bullpen and one of the best offensive units in the sport, the right-hander should compile victories with ease. With his dynamic arsenal, the strikeouts – while limiting his ERA and WHIP – should come early and often as well.

