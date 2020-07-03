Yankees' Gerrit Cole Has 'Confidence' Coronavirus Protocols Will Keep Him Safe This Season With Newborn at Home

This week is shaping up to be one of the most eventful stretches of Gerrit Cole's life.

Not only did the Yankees' ace take the mound on Thursday, pitching in a simulated game against live hitters at Yankee Stadium – one step closer to his much-anticipated debut in pinstripes – but he also became a father.

Cole announced Friday afternoon that he and his wife, Amy, welcomed their son, Caden Gerrit Cole, to the world on Tuesday morning. Cole's newborn weighed in at seven pounds, 13 ounces.

"He's a good mix of his dad and his mom," the 29-year-old said, giving a scouting report on his first child. "He's absolutely adorable, he's got big blue eyes and gosh, I just can't stop staring at him."

Just moments before Cole revealed the exciting news, across the country Mike Trout voiced his concerns about playing this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The star outfielder expressed the fact that with his first child on the way later this summer, he doesn't feel completely comfortable and is unsure if he will don a Los Angeles Angels uniform.

While Cole understands the "danger" of COVID-19, he articulated that he wants to play, citing the league's comprehensive health and safety protocols as a means to lessen the risk of testing positive for the virus at any point moving forward.

"So far the testing has been robust," Cole said after reporting to camp earlier this week. "I certainly have confidence in my teammates and the Yankees staff to keep us safe."

Cole and his teammates are set to embark on a three-week Summer Camp with the club's first official workout on Saturday. In that span, Yankee Stadium will host a player pool that presently consists of just under 60 players.

To keep players and personnel safe, and maintain social distancing, general manager Brian Cashman confirmed this week that the club is working to "utilize every aspect of the blueprints of Yankee Stadium." Skipper Aaron Boone confirmed New York has plans to get "as creative as we have to," dispersing ballplayers around the venue at all times.

The excitement to get back on the field over the last few months amid the pandemic has also prepared Cole for staying safe this season. He compared the precautions and "vigilant" mentality he's taken in his life outside of baseball to how he plans to act in and around the ballpark.

"We're taking certainly all the necessary precautions here," he said. "When I go to and from the field and who I interact with, just like I guess I have been You know, when I go to the grocery store to the drugstore while she's been pregnant, so we'll just be on high alert and stay vigilant. We're both excited to get this season going."

