Yankees' Gerrit Cole Could Come Out of Bullpen in Game 5 of ALDS

NEW YORK — The Yankees turned to Gerrit Cole with their season on the line on Sunday in Cleveland and the ace delivered.

Cole threw seven innings of two-run ball, earning the win as he stifled the Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field.

Two days later, after a rainout pushed the finale of this series to Tuesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, New York may lean on Cole in a do-or-die situation once again.

Cole is in play to come out of the bullpen in Game 5 on Tuesday, per Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

"I'll get with him today, and he could definitely be in play, but we'll see how it goes here the next few hours with him," Boone said a few hours before first pitch. "It's potentially in play."

Cole threw 110 high-intensity pitches in Cleveland on Sunday. This time of year—with one loss separating the Yankees from a long, cold winter—it's no surprise Cole is an option. That said, the additional day from the rainout should give Boone a fully-rested bullpen to work with. That means relievers like Wandy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loáisiga and more will all be ready to come on in relief.

With the postponement, New York was able to revert back to their initial plans when it comes to their starting pitchers. Jameson Taillon was initially slated to get the ball on Monday night. Instead, Nestor Cortes will start, four days after he pitched five innings in Game 2.

"I just want him to go as hard as he can and he'll probably be shorter, so obviously the bullpen is going to play a big role in this I would imagine," Boone explained. "But we'll just pay close attention to it and hopefully he can get us off to a good start."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.