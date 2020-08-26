SI.com
Gerrit Cole's Historic Winning Streak Comes to an End as Braves Belt Three Home Runs off Yankees Ace

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole's historic 20-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday afternoon as the Braves defeated the Yankees in the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader, 5-1.

New York's ace surrendered three home runs to Atlanta's offense, including a 473-foot leadoff home run from star center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. 

Cole has now given up 10 homers in seven starts this season. Three in one game matches a career-high.

The right-hander hadn't lost a start since May 27 of last year, an undefeated-streak of 28 consecutive outings. That's tied for the second-longest stretch without a loss for a starting pitcher in baseball history. Only Roger Clemens, going 30 straight starts without a loss from 1998 to 1999, has a longer undefeated streak as a starter.

His career-long winning streak—going 20-0 with a 1.97 ERA in those 28 regular-season appearances—is tied for the third-longest in MLB history. The record, a 24-game winning streak, was set by Hall of Fame left-hander Carl Hubbel in 1937. 

READ: Yankees 'Exploring A Lot of Different Options' Ahead of Trade Deadline

After his last start one week ago, a no decision with two home runs allowed in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, Cole said the long ball is "the way the game is trending."

"I’m going to try to throw strikes and try to challenge guys," Cole said. "I do think we have the ‘solo home run doesn’t beat us’ mentality. It’s going to happen."

Acuña's moonshot in the bottom of the first frame set the tone for Atlanta, a solo shot that nearly cleared the left-field bleachers at Truist Park. 

Cole promptly locked in, striking out five of the next seven hitters he faced, but the long ball would come back to bite him in the third. After Acuña started the frame with a walk, shortstop Dansby Swanson took a hanging slider over the wall in straightaway right. Two batters later, designated hitter Marcell Ozuna teed off on a breaking ball, another tape-measure shot to put Atlanta up by four runs. 

While the Yankees' ace would retire seven hitters in a row at one point after the trio of home runs, finishing the game with nine total strikeouts, the Bombers' offense fell flat. In fact, New York didn't have a hit until the sixth inning—a Luke Voit solo homer—as Braves' rookie Ian Anderson was magnificent in his Major League debut. 

The Yankees have now lost four games in a row entering the nightcap of Wednesday's doubleheader in Atlanta. 

