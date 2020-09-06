Gerrit Cole Loses Third-Straight Start As Yankees' Offense Continues to Struggle

Ahead of Friday's nightcap of a doubleheader in Baltimore, the Yankees had a 19-game winning streak against the Orioles. Now, after a 6-1 loss with Gerrit Cole on the mound on Saturday evening, New York has a two-game losing streak against their division rivals.

The Yankees have now lost 12 of their last 17 games as their offense continues to struggle, limited to one run on six hits.

"It's no secret that we're all struggling right now," Yankees' outfielder Clint Frazier said. "It's a hard game and we're missing some guys but there's no excuses on that end but you know it's just one of those things where when it rains it pours and we're trying to. We're trying to find coverage so we can stop getting rained on

Early on, it seemed like something particularly special was brewing in Baltimore. Cole struck out eight of the first nine Orioles he faced. He was perfect through 3 2/3 frames before shortstop Jose Iglesias laced a double into the gap on an 0-2 fastball up in the zone.

The torrent strikeout pace would cool down for the right-hander, but he did eclipse the double-digit mark, finishing with 10 punch outs for the third time in a Yankees uniform.

In the sixth inning and in a scoreless ball game, however, Cole's spectacular outing unraveled in a hurry.

First, he was bitten once again by the home run ball. Baltimore's DJ Stewart, who had started the season 0-for-17, skied a solo home run over the porch in right field to put the Orioles in front. Stewart would go on to hit a second homer later in the game.

It was the 13th home run Cole has given up this season, giving him sole possession of first place for the most long balls allowed by any pitcher in baseball. Of the 21 earned runs he's allowed this season, 17 have come on home runs.

Later in the inning, after a throwing error from Thairo Estrada at third base, Baltimore put together back-to-back two-out base hits to bring four more runs across. Rookie outfielder Ryan Mountcastle drove in two on a base hit up the middle before third baseman Rio Ruiz scored another pair on a double down the line.

"We don't make a play behind him that allows that inning to extend and then a couple mistakes where they're able to to get to some balls," Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said on the meltdown in the sixth inning. "I know he's upset with the way it finished but we got to continue to take a lot of really good positive things that happen and finish some of these off now. Obviously a rough inning for us there where we got to do a little bit better."

Cole's night was finished after the shaky sixth, tagged with five runs (just one earned) and four hits. He threw 101 pitches — 35 of which came in his final frame.

"I try to take the good stuff from it, but in the end, especially right now, it just feels like it wasn't good enough," Cole said. "I thought there were some really nice pitches tonight, some really nice sequences, but in the end I guess when the biggest pitches mattered we just kind of fizzled out, weren't able to make good enough pitches."

A third-consecutive loss for Cole aside, this was his fourth consecutive start where New York's offense provided its ace with practically no run support.

Beyond Frazier's solo home run in the top of the eighth to put the Bombers on the board, the Yankees were held scoreless and had just five other scattered base hits. New York was 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base.

"We've got to do a better job than that," Boone said. "We hear all the time about who we have out but the guys we ran out there tonight, we had a very capable lineup, and we need to do a better job there."

Catcher Gary Sánchez, who struck out four times on Saturday night, has now struck out in each of his last seven at-bats.

New York has one more game in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon before heading to Buffalo for the first series of the season against the Blue Jays.

While Cole said the clubhouse was "not happy" after the loss, Boone explained that the entire roster will stay confident because they know what they're capable of. As for how this club can bounce back and start heading in the right direction, with just 21 games remaining, Frazier believes it's important to stay in the present moment and control what they can control.

"That's all that we can do and not look so far ahead," he said. "Sounds cliche but that really is it. I mean it's tough but I think that, like I said, we have a lot of guys capable of doing a lot of good things between now and [the postseason] and I think that we have good times ahead of us."

