Gerrit Cole Praises Deivi García: 'About As Complete of a Repertoire As You Can Have'

NEW YORK — Before Deivi García took the mound on Wednesday night, making the third start of his Major League career, Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole was asked what he likes about the rookie right-hander's game.

"I think he's fit in really well," Cole said. "He's got a professional approach, especially for a young guy both on and off the field so it's always encouraging when you see somebody of that age take his profession so seriously."

Last year's runner-up in the race for the AL Cy Young Award went on to single out García's arsenal on the mound, emphasizing the quality of the rookie's fastball and poise on the mound with barely any big-league experience.

"I think he's got a little bit of a sneaky delivery I think that's definitely what plays to his advantage, deception," Cole explained. "Certainly not height, in terms of tallness wise. But different angle and not a good look at the baseball. And then the ability to move it. In, out, up, down, strikes with the curveball, balls with the curveball, good change up to keep guys off the fastball."

That's already some high praise from a hurler that's widely considered to be one of the best in the game.

Then, Cole took it a step further.

"[García has] about as complete of a repertoire as you can have as a young kid for sure," he said. "So he's got a lot of room to grow but he's been he's been really good for us to start off and we're really proud of him."

Cole surely isn't alone in his endorsement of the right-hander. García's performance through his first few weeks in the big leagues has caught everyone's attention across the league.

In his first three outings, García has a 3.06 ERA through 17 2/3 innings pitched. He's given up just six runs through three starts, striking out 18 and walking a total of two batters.

Hours after Cole made his complimentary comments, the right-hander went on throw seven innings of two-run ball against the Blue Jays while striking out six. It was the kind of start and the numbers that fans are far more accustomed to seeing Cole produce.

García acted as the Yankees' stopper as well, paving the way for New York to halt a five-game skid and point a club that's been reeling of late in the right direction.

Fast forward to later in the evening on Wednesday, after García's first big-league win, and his manager echoed Cole's statement.

"It is rare, he's got a really good presence about him," Boone said. "Nothing really seems to faze him, but he's got a real feel for pitching and an ability to make some adjustments that's that's been fun to watch so far."

With García just recently making his debut and Cole signed to pitch in pinstripes for much of this decade, these two right-handers are poised to alternate taking the mound at Yankee Stadium for years to come.

As for whether or not Boone envisions García pitching in the postseason in a few weeks, he said it's too early to tell, but he's undoubtedly put his name in the conversation due to his performance.

"I know he wouldn't flinch at the opportunity and I'm totally confident—forget the pitching part of it—that he can handle any situation you throw him in," Boone said. "We'll see how the next two and a half, three weeks here unfold, see where we're at as a club see what our needs are. We've obviously been really encouraged and really excited about the way that he's pitched here in his first few starts and obviously he's playing an important role for us down the stretch."

