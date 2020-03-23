Gerrit Cole Stays Loose During Coronavirus Pandemic By Playing Catch With Wife Amy Cole

Just because Opening Day is postponed doesn't mean Gerrit Cole isn't staying loose.

On Sunday, the Yankees' ace played catch with his self-quarantine throwing parter: his wife Amy. Now how's that for relationship goals?

Video of the game of catch was first posted on Amy's Instagram page.

Soon they'll have to get a third glove. Amy is currently pregnant with the couple's first child and is due in June – right around where the MLB season could begin. She played college softball at UCLA, showing off her quick transfer skills and a strong right arm in this clip.

A game of catch is timely, during the novel coronavirus pandemic, in that the two can safely practice social distancing as well.

If you listen closely, you can hear a voice – that sounds like Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone – call out to Cole from behind the camera. "Tighten up your footwork there, Gerrit," he said, jokingly.

Boone and several Yankees players departed from the Bombers' spring facility this past week. Major League Baseball permitted all big-league players to return to their personal homes once COVID-19 forced the league to reluctantly delay Opening Day.

READ: Can the coronavirus slow down Gerrit Cole this season? Or is the ace already in midseason form?

While Cole is keeping his arm in good shape for baseball's eventual return, other Yankees have kept their thumbs active, scrolling and posting on social media. From video games to debating all-time lineups, New York's Major Leaguers have taken full advantage of the extra free time.

READ: What Yankees are posting in social media during coronavirus pandemic and MLB regular season delay

Meanwhile, the organization's Minor Leaguers remain in self-quarantine in Tampa after two players tested positive for the virus. Some other Yankees elected to stay put despite the COVID-19 pandemic, utilizing the franchise's top-notch complex to keep training and, in some cases, stay 'sane.'

It's unclear where Cole is spending this extended offseason. The 29-year-old right-hander is originally from Southern California.

Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 26 – less than one week away. After a postponement lasting at least eight weeks, and still no definitive date set for the regular season's opener, Gerrit and Amy have quite a bit of time to enjoy each other (and provide Yankees fans with the baseball content they've been desperately coveting in their own self-quarantine).

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees