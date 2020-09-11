SI.com
InsideThePinstripes
HomeNews
Search

Gerrit Cole Twirls Two-Hit Complete-Game Shutout Against Orioles

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — It was only a matter of time until Gerrit Cole delivered his first signature performance in pinstripes. 

The Yankees' ace shut down the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon, allowing just two hits while striking out nine. He pitched all seven innings in a 6-0 victory to start off a doubleheader with Baltimore.

While it wouldn't have counted as a no-hitter, as the only way to be credited with something as historic as a no-no or perfect game must include at least nine innings, Cole nearly finished the game with a zero in the hit column.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Baltimore's Hanser Alberto pounced on a first-pitch slider on the outside corner, slapping a line drive to right field. Third baseman Rio Ruiz added a base hit through the left side with two outs in the seventh.

The only two other base runners to reach against Cole came on an error by DJ LeMahieu at third base to start the second frame as well as a walk to rookie Ryan Mountcastle in the fourth.

This isn't the first time Cole has taken advantage of a shortened contest to pitch a complete game. On Opening Day at Nationals Park back in July, Cole's five innings of one-run ball earned him his first "CG" as a Yankee as the game was cut short due to rain. 

Not only did the Yankees desperately need Cole to set the tone on Friday, clinging to the final spot in the American League playoff race, but the right-hander was in search of his first win in almost a month. The ace had lost his previous three outings, the first of which put an end to his historic 20-game winning streak and 28-game undefeated streak dating back to last spring.

It was also the first game with the Yankees that Cole didn't allow a home run. He had surrendered 13 long balls through his first nine starts this season, tied for the most homers allowed in all of baseball.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Could Return To Yankees By Next Weekend

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees could both be back from injury and off the injured list before next weekend, manager Aaron Boone says

Max Goodman

How Gleyber Torres is Using His 'Good Luck' Glasses to Turn the Yankees' Season Around

New York Yankees' shortstop Gleyber Torres wore his good luck glasses as a superstition on Wednesday night, having his best game of the 2020 MLB season in a win

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole Praises Deivi García: 'About As Complete of a Repertoire As You Can Have'

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole gave rookie Deivi Garcia some high praise this week. Garcia, a top pitching prospect, made his MLB debut a few weeks ago

Max Goodman

Yankees' James Paxton Suffers Setback in Return From Injury

New York Yankees' James Paxton suffered a setback on Wednesday, feeling soreness in his left arm as he works back from the injured list with a forearm strain

Max Goodman

García, Torres Help Yankees End 5-Game Skid

Behind a strong performance from rookie right-hander Deivi García and four RBI from Gleyber Torres, the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday

Max Goodman

Clarke Schmidt Is the Future of the Yankees' Rotation

Clarke Schmidt, the Yankees top pitching prospect, recently made his MLB debut. Through visualization and confidence, he's the future of New York's rotation

Max Goodman

by

numbermaven

What Gary Sánchez Has Been Working on to Break Out of His Slump at the Plate

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez is working hard to break out of his slump this season. Here's a look at what the backstop is doing to get back on track

Max Goodman

Brian Cashman Addresses Yankees: 'We Have To Get Back On Track'

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman addressed the team on Tuesday, telling the struggling clubhouse he believes in them to turn this season around

Max Goodman

Yankees Hit Rock Bottom Giving Up 10 Runs in Nightmare Sixth Inning in Loss to Blue Jays

The New York Yankees gave up 10 runs to the Toronto Blue Jays in a nightmare sixth inning on Monday, blowing another late-inning lead and continuing to struggle

Max Goodman

Despite 'Encouraging' Update, Yankees Still Have No Timetable For Giancarlo Stanton's Return From IL

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton has been on the injured list since August 9. Even after an encouraging update, there's no timetable for his return from IL

Max Goodman