Gerrit Cole Twirls Two-Hit Complete-Game Shutout Against Orioles

NEW YORK — It was only a matter of time until Gerrit Cole delivered his first signature performance in pinstripes.

The Yankees' ace shut down the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon, allowing just two hits while striking out nine. He pitched all seven innings in a 6-0 victory to start off a doubleheader with Baltimore.

While it wouldn't have counted as a no-hitter, as the only way to be credited with something as historic as a no-no or perfect game must include at least nine innings, Cole nearly finished the game with a zero in the hit column.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Baltimore's Hanser Alberto pounced on a first-pitch slider on the outside corner, slapping a line drive to right field. Third baseman Rio Ruiz added a base hit through the left side with two outs in the seventh.

The only two other base runners to reach against Cole came on an error by DJ LeMahieu at third base to start the second frame as well as a walk to rookie Ryan Mountcastle in the fourth.

This isn't the first time Cole has taken advantage of a shortened contest to pitch a complete game. On Opening Day at Nationals Park back in July, Cole's five innings of one-run ball earned him his first "CG" as a Yankee as the game was cut short due to rain.

Not only did the Yankees desperately need Cole to set the tone on Friday, clinging to the final spot in the American League playoff race, but the right-hander was in search of his first win in almost a month. The ace had lost his previous three outings, the first of which put an end to his historic 20-game winning streak and 28-game undefeated streak dating back to last spring.

It was also the first game with the Yankees that Cole didn't allow a home run. He had surrendered 13 long balls through his first nine starts this season, tied for the most homers allowed in all of baseball.

