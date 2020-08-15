NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole is quickly running out of firsts in a Yankees uniform. Each time he checks one off his list, he performs as advertised.

First win? Got it on his first try and now he's got four of 'em

First start at Yankee Stadium? Try six innings of one-run ball.

First game with double-digit strikeouts? Done.

That in mind, as Cole got his first taste of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry on Friday night, it's no surprise he was sharp.

The right-hander allowed just one run over seven innings of work, striking out eight in an 10-3 Yankees victory. Boston's only run of the game came on an Alex Verdugo solo shot off Cole in the fourth.

The victory for Cole extends his career-long winning streak to 20 games. He hasn't lost a decision since late-May of last season with the Houston Astros, posting a 1.94 ERA across his last 27 starts.

His streak is now tied for the third-longest in Major League Baseball history, a record he can break with just five more wins.

After facing the minimum through three frames, Cole ran into a bit of trouble.

Verdugo's solo home run to lead off the fourth inning landed in the second deck down the right-field line. It was the fifth long ball Cole has surrendered this season—he's given up one big fly in each of his first five starts this summer.

The following frame, Cole found himself in a jam with runners on second and third after a two-out Jackie Bradley Jr. double. He would get out of the inning unscathed, getting Boston's second baseman Jonathan Araúz to ground out and end the threat.

From that point on, Cole settled into a groove, working quickly and setting down the final six hitters he faced in order. He finished with 95 pitches, throwing 66 for strikes and didn't walk a single batter.

Cole relied heavily on his four-seam fastball, throwing it 52 percent of the time and inducing several weak fly balls. His slider, however, was even more effective when it comes to swings and misses. Boston's hitters whiffed on nine of Cole's sliders, exactly half of the amount he threw.

New York has won all seven games they've played at Yankee Stadium this season and continues to dominate against the Red Sox. The Yankees have lost just one game over their last 13 matchups with Boston in the Bronx since the beginning of last season.

