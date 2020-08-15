InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Gerrit Cole 'Sharp' in First Taste of Yankees-Red Sox Rivalry, Extends Winning Streak to 20 Games

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole is quickly running out of firsts in a Yankees uniform. Each time he checks one off his list, he performs as advertised.

First win? Got it on his first try and now he's got four of 'em

First start at Yankee Stadium? Try six innings of one-run ball.

First game with double-digit strikeouts? Done.

That in mind, as Cole got his first taste of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry on Friday night, it's no surprise he was sharp.

The right-hander allowed just one run over seven innings of work, striking out eight in an 10-3 Yankees victory. Boston's only run of the game came on an Alex Verdugo solo shot off Cole in the fourth. 

The victory for Cole extends his career-long winning streak to 20 games. He hasn't lost a decision since late-May of last season with the Houston Astros, posting a 1.94 ERA across his last 27 starts. 

His streak is now tied for the third-longest in Major League Baseball history, a record he can break with just five more wins. 

READ: Yankees' Aaron Judge Placed On Injured List With 'Mild' Right Calf Strain

After facing the minimum through three frames, Cole ran into a bit of trouble.

Verdugo's solo home run to lead off the fourth inning landed in the second deck down the right-field line. It was the fifth long ball Cole has surrendered this season—he's given up one big fly in each of his first five starts this summer.

The following frame, Cole found himself in a jam with runners on second and third after a two-out Jackie Bradley Jr. double. He would get out of the inning unscathed, getting Boston's second baseman Jonathan Araúz to ground out and end the threat. 

From that point on, Cole settled into a groove, working quickly and setting down the final six hitters he faced in order. He finished with 95 pitches, throwing 66 for strikes and didn't walk a single batter.

Cole relied heavily on his four-seam fastball, throwing it 52 percent of the time and inducing several weak fly balls. His slider, however, was even more effective when it comes to swings and misses. Boston's hitters whiffed on nine of Cole's sliders, exactly half of the amount he threw. 

New York has won all seven games they've played at Yankee Stadium this season and continues to dominate against the Red Sox. The Yankees have lost just one game over their last 13 matchups with Boston in the Bronx since the beginning of last season.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yankees' Aaron Judge Placed On Injured List With 'Mild' Right Calf Strain

New York Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge has been placed on the injured list with a mild right calf strain. He is currently leading MLB in home runs

Max Goodman

'Locked in' DJ LeMahieu Sets Sights on .400 With Another Four-Hit Performance

DJ LeMahieu had four hits in a Yankees win over the Braves on Wednesday. He has the best batting average in the American League and could hit .400 this year

Max Goodman

Giancarlo Stanton's Latest Injury is More Serious Than the Yankees Initially Thought

Giancarlo Stanton is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to his latest injury, a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. Here's an update on the New York Yankees' slugger

Max Goodman

by

PFD

Clint Frazier Wastes No Time Proving He's Ready to Take Advantage of His Latest Opportunity

Clint Frazier had three hits including a home run in his regular season debut, paving the way for a New York Yankees win over the Atlanta Braves

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aaron Judge Kept Out of Lineup With 'Lower Body Tightness'

Aaron Judge is out of the Yankees lineup against the Braves with lower body tightness. New York's slugger is currently leading MLB with nine home runs this year

Max Goodman

Substitution Takes Focus Away From Another Aaron Judge Homer; Is the Yankees' Star Hurt?

Aaron Judge was taken out of the New York Yankees game by manager Aaron Boone after home run, sparking injury concerns but the slugger is not hurt.

Max Goodman

Aaron Judge Hits MLB-Leading Ninth Home Run

Aaron Judge hit his ninth home run of the season, reclaiming the lead for the most homers in baseball. Watch the New York Yankees' slugger's blast

Max Goodman

Baseball's Next Best Rivalry: Yankees Take Notice of 'Talented' Rays as Bad Blood Brews

The Yankees Rays rivalry has become one of the best in Major League Baseball as New York and Tampa Bay are both postseason contenders and tensions are high

Max Goodman

Yankees Call Up Clint Frazier to Replace Injured Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees have called up Clint Frazier from the club's alternate site. The outfielder will be on the active roster against the Atlanta Braves

Max Goodman

James Paxton Quells Concerns, Returning to Form With 'Encouraging' Performance

New York Yankees' left-hander James Paxton was dominant in his start against the Tampa Bay Rays, striking out 11 before giving up two home runs in a loss

Max Goodman