Gerrit Cole Shines in Second Live BP Session, Will Make Yankees In-Game Debut on Monday

TAMPA, Fla. – George M. Steinbrenner Field is generally the venue for the most important events over the course of Yankees' Spring Training camp. It's where exhibition games will take place starting this weekend and where fans typically sit during spring workouts.

With Gerrit Cole set to toss his second live batting practice session in pinstripes on Wednesday – penciled in to use Field 2, another diamond adjacent to the stadium – fans crowded around the chain-link backstop to get a glimpse of the Yanks' new ace facing hitters.

After a 27-pitch outing on Sunday, Cole increased his volume up to 40 pitches thrown.  He mixed in his arsenal of breaking balls as well, as Kyle Higashioka called pitches behind the plate. On Sunday, Cole only threw changeups and fastballs.

READ: Giancarlo Stanton talks offseason, health and his "fluid" positional role in 2020

"I mixed kind of everything and I had good results," Cole said. "I didn’t throw a bad slider."

The fans in attendance were treated to several high-profile matchups as Cole faced Gary Sánchez, Gleyber Torres, Miguel Andújar, Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman over the course of two innings of work.

He punched out Sánchez to start his session on an offspeed pitch in the dirt, then got Torres to climb the ladder and pop up a fastball on the infield. The only hard-hit ball of the afternoon was an opposite field grounder off the bat of Andújar in the second frame. 

New York is still five weeks away from Opening Day of the regular season, but Cole was pitching as though this was a real game. His fastballs popped Higashioka's glove as the right-hander evidently was throwing with close to 100 percent effort, garnering some oohs and ahhs from the fans looking on excitedly.

When asked about his progression and when he'll make his first in-game appearance, skipper Aaron Boone revealed he won't be the Yankees' Spring Training opener. Southpaw J.A. Happ is scheduled to toe the rubber for at least the first few innings when the Yanks play their first exhibition game of the spring – a 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

"I think Gerrit is on track to probably start the night game," Boone said. "We haven't locked it in for sure yet, I would imagine in the next 24 hours hopefully we'll have a better idea."

On Monday night, New York hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m ET.

