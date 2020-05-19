InsideThePinstripes
Fantasy Outlook on Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton

Max Goodman

If you're in the midst of a fantasy baseball draft and Giancarlo Stanton is still available, should you pick him?

His numbers in the past certainly indicate the slugger can be a powerful asset in your squad's outfield. Considering his injury-plagued campaign a year ago, he's a risky pick with no guarantees that he'll be able to stay healthy...

Sports Illustrated's gambling and fantasy analyst Jaime Eisner explained in an article on Monday that although his injuries are of concern, Stanton's upside could make him a "league-winner" if he can unlock his full potential in pinstripes. 

Stanton's tenure in New York has been far from a fairytale. Following a league-leading 59-home-run, 132-RBI season in Miami in 2017, Stanton had just an OK first year with the Yankees in 2018 following his trade to New York. He hit .266 with 38 home runs and 100 RBI but was booed early and often by fans after each of his 211 strikeouts.

Still, many were optimistic for Year 2. He got the first-year-in-New-York jitters out of the way and was poised to return to MVP form. Unfortunately, Stanton never got the chance as injuries to his biceps, shoulder, knee, calf, and quads limited him to just 23 total games (postseason included) in 2019.

2020 wasn't starting any better after a calf injury in spring training was primed to land him on the IL to start the season. However, the extra time off during the pandemic will likely allow Stanton to start on Opening Day whenever possible.

In March, Stanton ranked as my OF14 and No. 52 overall player with the following projection: 88R - 41HR - 101RBI - 2SB - .268 in 490 ABs. I adjusted my projection throughout a full season (with expected wear and tear) to 93R - 44HR - 107RBI - 2SB - .268 in 520 ABs, making him a borderline Top 10 outfielder.

Eisner is spot on. Injuries in 2019 derailed any chance of Stanton building upon his solid performance in the year prior – numbers that appear modest when keeping in mind his historic production from his National League Most Valuable Player Award season in 2017.

The truth of the matter is that the present day unprecedented circumstances that resulted in the postponement of the 2020 regular season and potentially a shortened 82-game campaign later this summer both benefit the Yankees outfielder in a big way. 

Extra time off affords Stanton with an opportunity to ensure his right calf is completely healed – after his Grade 1 strain this spring – rather than rushing back for Opening Day in late-March. Plus, he can continue to work on his durability during this hiatus so he can stay on the field once the season begins. 

Remember, Stanton is only 30 years old and last year was the second time in his 10-year career that he played in fewer than 100 games in a single season. Just 18 contests and multiple injuries is glaring, but his track record makes him one of New York's most underrated players heading into 2020.

Further, MLB's decision to add a universal designated hitter within the league's latest proposal – which is poised to help the Yankees significantly on offense – paves the way for New York to keep Stanton's dangerous bat in the order when playing in National League ballparks. 

After all, Stanton has played north of 60 percent of his entire career in NL East stadiums. That familiarity will pay off while all big leaguers are adjusting to realigned divisions and a modified schedule. 

READ: Adding universal DH in 2020 can bring Giancarlo Stanton back to MVP form

So, to answer the initial question, if Stanton is still available a handful of rounds into your fantasy baseball draft, he's absolutely worth the selection. In fact, he could be a difference maker for your team this year.

Check out the rest of Eisner's analysis on Stanton right here and watch the video above for a conversation on what makes the Bombers' slugger an asset in fantasy in 2020.

