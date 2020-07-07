InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Stanton on Hitting Tanaka: 'As Long As He's Okay, I'm Okay'

Max Goodman

The line drive off Giancarlo Stanton's bat that struck Masahiro Tanaka's head on Saturday was hit so hard that if you blinked, you might've missed it. 

In Stanton's eyes, however, the comebacker registering at 112 mph happened in slow motion. 

"I mean as fast as it happens it's more slow-mo I'd say for me," he recalled. "You want that ball to keep veering off and it didn't."

Stanton pounced on a pitch from his teammate in a simulated game, ripping it back up the middle. Although he was willing it to tail off and whistle past Tanaka, he knelt in the batter's box as it hit the right-hander, sending him crippling to the dirt. All he could do in that moment was hope his teammate was alright. 

"That was a scary moment for me," the slugger said on Monday. "You never want to see your teammate on the ground, especially by the hand of yourself."

Taking a baseball to the head is something Stanton is all too familiar with. Back in 2014, when the slugger was a member of the Miami Marlins, he famously took a fastball to the face from right-hander Mike Fiers. Stanton said that his mind flashed back to that moment and he knew exactly what Tanaka was going through.

"I'm just glad that he was awake and functioning and responsive right off the bat, throughout the evening and the next day," he said.

Tanaka was released from NewYork-Presbyterian hospital Saturday evening just hours after he lay motionless on the mound with trainers and members of the coaching staff huddled around him. 

READ: Tanaka in 'Good Spirits' After Getting Hit in Head By Stanton Shot

New York revealed all symptoms Tanaka was experiencing in the moments after he was hit have since dissipated, disclosing the right-hander was diagnosed with nothing more than a mild concussion. 

The Japanese star has been in the Yankees clubhouse in the days since the injury as well. On Sunday, Tanaka was spotted among his teammates – Brett Gardner said the hurler was acting "like his normal self." 

More good news came on Monday as Tanaka rode an exercise bike for approximately 15 minutes, experiencing no symptoms as his heart rate rose, skipper Aaron Boone said. 

Yankees' left-hander J.A. Happ also has experience with comebackers on the mound. The southpaw took a line drive off the skull in 2013.

"It was really good to see him walk out under his own power and just to see him sort of bounce back is pretty incredible," Happ said after throwing a few innings in the Yankees first intrasquad game of Summer Camp on Monday evening. "Those things can go the other way so you feel for him but, you know, fortunately I think he was pretty, pretty lucky."

As for Stanton's health, after suffering a Grade 1 right calf sprain during fielding drills in Spring Training, the slugger explained that he returned to feeling 100 percent recently. That said, the plan is to start the season in two-plus weeks at designated hitter.

READ: Adding a Universal DH Will Bring Giancarlo Stanton Back to MVP Form in 2020

"We're gonna go through camp, make sure that we've got the schedule lined up to be ready to DH and go from there," Stanton said. "With the season being so short, it's really a one stop shop of getting it right. So, I think we have a good schedule down and good formula to get a right."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Andrew McCutchen on Yankees Hair Policy: 'It Takes Away From Our Individualism'

To Andrew McCutchen, the New York Yankees policy on hair takes away from the individualism of its players. The former Yankee believes it's time for a change

Max Goodman

Yankees' James Paxton Feels Healthy, Back to 'Normal' After First Sim Game of Summer Camp

New York Yankees' left-hander James Paxton feels healthy after throwing his first simulated game at Yankee Stadium of Summer Camp

Max Goodman

Tanaka in 'Good Spirits' After Getting Hit in Head By Stanton Shot

Aaron Boone said Masahiro Tanaka was at Yankee Stadium one day after he was hit in the head with a line drive and is "in good spirits"

Max Goodman

Aaron Hicks Sets Sights on Yankees' Opener, Feels 'Game Ready'

Yankees' center fielder Aaron Hicks feels game ready after undergoing Tommy John surgery last fall. He's aiming to return to New York's lineup for Opening Day

Max Goodman

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu, Luis Cessa Test Positive for COVID-19

New York Yankees DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa are the latest Major League Baseball players to test positive for the coronavirus

Max Goodman

Tanaka 'Doing Well' After Struck in Head by Stanton Line Drive

Masahiro Tanaka was hit in the head with a line drive from Giancarlo Stanton during a simulated at-bat at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gerrit Cole Has 'Confidence' Coronavirus Protocols Will Keep Him Safe This Season With Newborn at Home

Yankees' Gerrit Cole welcomed his first child this week and is confident that MLB's health and safety protocols will keep his family safe from the coronavirus.

Max Goodman

Zack Britton Says 'Self-Motivation' is Key to Winning This Season

New York Yankees' left-hander Zack Britton explained that the key to winning the World Series this season, amid the coronavirus, is 'self-motivation'

Max Goodman

Yankees Likely to Use Five-Man Rotation, Will Get 'Creative' With Pitching Staff in 'Fluid Situation'

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake envisions New York will use a five-man rotation to start the season, but will get creative with deep bullpen and healthy arms

Max Goodman

Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner Expects to See Fans at Yankee Stadium This Season

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner expects fans in attendance Yankee Stadium during the 2020 MLB season in a limited capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Max Goodman