Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Reinstated From Injured List; Urshela, Loaisiga Return As Well

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton has been reinstated off the 10-day injured list, the Yankees announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Along with Stanton, New York has placed third baseman Gio Urshela and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga back onto the active roster. Utilityman Miguel Andújar and first baseman Mike Ford were optioned to the club's alternate site.

Last week, Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said there was a "good chance" Stanton, as well as fellow slugger Aaron Judge, would be back from injury before next weekend.

Coming out of Monday's off day, however, Stanton was ready to return to the Bronx. He is in the Yankees' lineup Tuesday night at designated hitter in the cleanup spot. Urshela follows hitting fifth and playing third base.

Stanton will be listed on Boone's lineup card for the first time since Aug. 8 when he exited a game in Tampa Bay early. His slide into second base, advancing on a wild pitch in the nightcap of the doubleheader against the Rays, resulted in a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.

Initially Stanton wasn't expected to be out for too long. After New York found that his injury was a bit more serious than they had hoped, however, Stanton would go on to be sidelined for more than a month.

The slugger had started the season swinging a hot bat, hitting .293 (12-for-41) with three home runs and 10 runs scored through 14 games. Last season, he played in just 18 games due to injuries.

Both Urshela and Loaisiga have returned from their respective stints on the injured list on Tuesday as expected. Urshela has been on the shelf since Sept. 4 after aggravating a bone spur in his right elbow. Loaisiga missed the same amount of time with an undisclosed medical condition that necessitated placement on the IL.

Before missing a dozen games, Urshela was hitting .272 (28-for-103) with six home runs and 23 RBI. Loaisiga, who had transitioned back and forth from a relief role to making three starts, had posted a 3.18 ERA through 17 innings.

