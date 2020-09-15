SI.com
InsideThePinstripes
HomeNews
Search

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Reinstated From Injured List; Urshela, Loaisiga Return As Well

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton has been reinstated off the 10-day injured list, the Yankees announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Along with Stanton, New York has placed third baseman Gio Urshela and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga back onto the active roster. Utilityman Miguel Andújar and first baseman Mike Ford were optioned to the club's alternate site.

Last week, Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said there was a "good chance" Stanton, as well as fellow slugger Aaron Judge, would be back from injury before next weekend. 

Coming out of Monday's off day, however, Stanton was ready to return to the Bronx. He is in the Yankees' lineup Tuesday night at designated hitter in the cleanup spot. Urshela follows hitting fifth and playing third base.

Stanton will be listed on Boone's lineup card for the first time since Aug. 8 when he exited a game in Tampa Bay early. His slide into second base, advancing on a wild pitch in the nightcap of the doubleheader against the Rays, resulted in a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.

Initially Stanton wasn't expected to be out for too long. After New York found that his injury was a bit more serious than they had hoped, however, Stanton would go on to be sidelined for more than a month.

The slugger had started the season swinging a hot bat, hitting .293 (12-for-41) with three home runs and 10 runs scored through 14 games. Last season, he played in just 18 games due to injuries.

Both Urshela and Loaisiga have returned from their respective stints on the injured list on Tuesday as expected. Urshela has been on the shelf since Sept. 4 after aggravating a bone spur in his right elbow. Loaisiga missed the same amount of time with an undisclosed medical condition that necessitated placement on the IL.

READ: The Yankees Are Starting to Look 'Scary' Again

Before missing a dozen games, Urshela was hitting .272 (28-for-103) with six home runs and 23 RBI. Loaisiga, who had transitioned back and forth from a relief role to making three starts, had posted a 3.18 ERA through 17 innings. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Yankees Are Starting to Look 'Scary' Again

The New York Yankees are getting Gio Urshela, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton back from the IL this week, are on a winning streak and are looking scary again

Max Goodman

How Gleyber Torres' Glasses Continue to Spark Yankees' Success

Since Gleyber Torres put glasses on, the New York Yankees have won five games in a row and the shortstop has no plans of taking off his good luck charm soon

Max Goodman

Clint Frazier Has 'Earned a Significant Role' With Yankees While Filling in For Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier has earned more playing time this season with his performance on both sides of the ball, manager Aaron Boone said

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gio Urshela Expected to Return From Injured List on Tuesday

New York Yankees' third baseman Gio Urshela is expected to return from the injured list on Tuesday, a return from injury that has manager Aaron Boone excited

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole Twirls Two-Hit Complete-Game Shutout Against Orioles

New York Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole pitched a complete-game shutout on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles with just two hits allowed in a seven-inning game

Max Goodman

Luke Voit Powers Yankees to Win With Two Home Runs, Ties Major League Lead

Luke Voit hit two homers on Friday night to power the New York Yankees to the victory over the Orioles. He is now tied with Mike Trout for the MLB home run lead

Max Goodman

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Could Return To Yankees By Next Weekend

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees could both be back from injury and off the injured list before next weekend, manager Aaron Boone says

Max Goodman

Clarke Schmidt Is the Future of the Yankees' Rotation

Clarke Schmidt, the Yankees top pitching prospect, recently made his MLB debut. Through visualization and confidence, he's the future of New York's rotation

Max Goodman

by

YANKEESFAN

How Gleyber Torres is Using His 'Good Luck' Glasses to Turn the Yankees' Season Around

New York Yankees' shortstop Gleyber Torres wore his good luck glasses as a superstition on Wednesday night, having his best game of the 2020 MLB season in a win

Max Goodman

Yankees' James Paxton Suffers Setback in Return From Injury

New York Yankees' James Paxton suffered a setback on Wednesday, feeling soreness in his left arm as he works back from the injured list with a forearm strain

Max Goodman